Iwi backs deal over Taranaki's $200m Mt Messenger project

Ngāti Tama has voted to accept the Waka Kotahi deal for the SH3 Mt Messenger bypass.

Taranaki’s Mt Messenger bypass is closer than ever to becoming a reality with iwi voting to accept a deal that makes the $200m project possible.

On Wednesday Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Tama voted to accept a land-swap and pest management deal, along with $7.7m in cash, and in doing so effectively removed the largest remaining hurdle to the project.

Roading expert Tom Cloke welcomed the vote and said there was no Plan B for the bypass, while Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency previously said the project was unlikely to go ahead if the iwi did not take the deal.

Ngāti Tama needed a minimum of 10 per cent of its 1000 members to vote on the deal and 75 per cent of those who voted needed to agree to take it.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Tama chairman Paul Silich announced the result of the iwi vote on Wednesday morning.

In the end it was a walkover. On Wednesday the iwi declared 62 per cent of its members had voted and 82 per cent of those had accepted the deal.

Ngāti Tama chairman Paul Silich said he was ‘’extremely happy’’.

’’This is a huge win for the environment, for Taranaki and for our iwi.’’

Supplied The proposed new route north that bypasses Mt Messenger.

He said he wanted to acknowledge iwi members for supporting a new, safer and more resilient road at Mt Messenger.

‘’We’re humbled by their support and welcome their ongoing involvement in the project – including those who may not have been in favour of the agreements.

‘’Taranaki is a great place to live and this will provide the region with much-needed economic benefits. ‘’

Under the agreement, Ngāti Tama will swap 20 hectares of land needed for the State Highway 3 bypass for a 120ha parcel that will allow access to Treaty settlement land currently "landlocked" by other farms.

The deal also includes a pest management scheme and a $7.7m cultural mitigation payment.

The bypass is a new 6km route from Uruti to Ahititi that bypasses Mt Messenger. It includes two bridges and a 235m tunnel.

Grant Matthews/Stuff The Mt Messenger bypass will largely follow a valley through native bush. It includes two bridges and a tunnel.

The project is still awaiting the outcome of appeals to the Environment Court’s interim decision, due to be heard in August, before it can proceed.

The appellants are Poutama Kaitiaki Charitable Trust and Tony and Debbie Pascoe, who own property which will be significantly affected should the bypass construction go ahead.

On Wednesday Tony Pascoe said he had not been told about the iwi vote result.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Road advocate Tom Cloke says there is no Plan B for the Mt Messenger bypass.

Taranaki roading advocate Tom Cloke said the iwi vote was very good news.

‘’If this vote wasn’t positive the project would not have gone ahead. I don’t know what we would have done for plan B, but you can’t leave Mt Messenger like it is.’’

The existing route over Mt Messenger is infamous for it's extremely tight corners and low speed limits. The project to bypass it was first announced in 2017 but it has been on the region’s wishlist for decades.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom says the road north is a strategic asset for the region.

New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom said it was fantastic news for Taranaki.

‘’I’m looking forward to having the final matter in the environment court resolved with a view that hopefully we get an outcome that allows us to get the diggers out.’’

The road north is a strategic asset, he said.

‘’We need the employment right now, we need the investment, and we really want to get moving.’’

Simon O'Connor/Stuff A 125m long bridge will significantly reduce the route's impact on the wetland's ecological values.

In a press statement Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokeswoman Emma Speight said the vote marked a major milestone for the project.

“We have greatly appreciated Ngāti Tama’s commitment and considerable contribution to the project. Their input into the development of the bypass and knowledge of the land has been invaluable to creating a solution that will benefit the region.’’

SUPPLIED/Stuff Regional transport committee chairman Matthew McDonald is delighted with the result of the vote.

Regional Transport Committee chairman, Taranaki Regional Councillor Matthew McDonald, said he welcomed the yes vote.

“Their agreement keeps this important project on track and we’re delighted,’’ he said in a press statement.

“We hope that the remaining appeals can be resolved soon so work can begin on giving the region a safer and adequately resilient route to and from the north.”

Simon O'Connor/Stuff The Mt Messenger bypass on SH3 will include a 235m long tunnel.

Taranaki Regional Council chairman David MacLeod, congratulated Ngāti Tama and NZTA over the outcome of the vote.

“Both sides worked hard on this and the result is set to be of immense benefit to the region,” MacLeod said in a press statement.