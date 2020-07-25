To be in English or not to be in te reo Māori

Because almost all verbs in English refer to actions which someone or something “does”, such as someone hitting a ball or as something like rain falling, they are frequently described as “doing” words.

This is probably a fair enough description – for English.

But there is also, in English, a very important verb which is not quite a “doing” word. This is the verb “to be” with its various forms such as: “am”, “are”, “is”, “was”, “were”, “will be”, “has been” and several more.

Sometimes this verb is called the “copula” or “linking verb”, used such sentences as “This house is good.” or “The work has been finished.”

In the first example the word “is” links an adjective (“good”) to the sentence. In the second, the words “has been” links the past participle (“finished”) of the verb “to finish”.

With simple Māori sentences of similar meaning are – Ka pai / tēnei whare and Kua mutu / te mahi. – what may be noticed is that both the word denoting “good” and that denoting “finished” are preceded by

verb particles – ka and kua respectively – and must therefore be considered to be verbs.

These examples illustrate what is probably the greatest single, marked difference between English and te reo Māori.

In English a sentence such as “This house is good” is formed by using part of the verb “to

be” to link an adjective to the subject (“The house”) of the sentence.

In te reo there is no equivalent of the verb “to be”. Nor, some linguists would argue, are there any words to be classified as adjectives – but rather, just a sub-class of what are called “stative verbs”. These are not “doing words” but “being words”. They are verbs which denote “a state of being”.

The principle may be demonstrated by comparing two simple sentences: Ka oma / te kurī. (“Runs / the dog” = The dog runs.”) and Ka pai / te whare. (“Good / the house.” = “The house is good.”).

In both Māori sentences the initial phrases are marked as verb phrases by the verb particle ka. In the first case ka precedes a “doing” or action verb; in the second case it precedes a “being” or stative verb.

There are no words for “am” or “is” in te reo; nor is there any word for ka in English.

In te reo Māori there may be no class of words defined as adjectives but this doesn’t mean that words of other classes are not “used in the manner of adjectives” – and such “use” is to be considered in the next

column.