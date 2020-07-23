Matariki and the maramataka, the Māori lunar calendar

Matariki has become a widely accepted festival across the country. Stuff says it's time for a Matariki statutory holiday to mark the occasion.

OPINION: The role of the moon, as a timekeeper, is of utmost importance to Māori.

This is demonstrated by the maramataka, referred to as the Māori lunar calendar, being based on the number of nights taken by the moon to complete a revolution of the earth.

The maramataka was, and still is, used to mark significant occasions throughout the year, such as the onset of Matariki, the Māori New Year.

Traditionally Matariki was a large religious occasion attended by much ceremonial activity. It was marked by the advent of the season of wind and rain, sometimes of cyclonic proportions.

Maramataka specifies the days and nights on which certain activities are advised, or cautioned against. Each lunar phase represents the particular aspect or nature of the moon at this time of the month.

It reflects the sophisticated and comprehensive scientific knowledge bases and technological traditional practices of Māori timekeeping. These practices were born out of the basic need for survival and the provision and preparation of kai to ensure that survival.

Maramataka was common practice throughout the Pacific, then eventually here in Aotearoa, forming the basis of cultural life of the community, by acting as an indicator of appropriate times for the beginning or ending of various activities on the land, sea and sky.

SUPPLIED Liliana Clarke is a researcher and associate investigator for the Society of Māori Astronomy Research and Traditions (SMART) Trust. She says people can't celebrate Matariki without applying the use of the maramataka, Māori lunar calendar.

Upon arrival in Aotearoa however, the maramataka had to undergo refinement and adaptation to a southern hemisphere sky, seasons, and especially, to a temperate rather than tropical climate.

This year, the revered star cluster Matariki (Pleiades) was acknowledged during the Tangaroa nights from 13 to 16 July, and the celebration of Matariki lasted from 13 to 20 July. Preparations for Matariki began in June through to July when the cluster was seen.

Just before sunrise, is the time to greet Matariki and celebrate this special event. Those in the far north and deep south welcome and celebrate the appearance of another star, Puanga or Puaka (Rigel), at this time of the year. Some mark the New Year at Whiro (new moon) following the appearance of these stars; others use the Tangaroa phases.

It is a time of feasting, singing and dancing. Kai is gathered and preserved. How Matariki appears can foretell the seasons to come: bountiful or lean seasons, wet or warm.

Ngā kai a Matariki, nāna i ao ake ki runga. The food supplies of Matariki, scooped up by her.

Is an old whakatauki or proverb acknowledging the importance of kai and deities in the time of Matariki.

SUPPLIED Researcher Liliana Clarke says Matariki is a two-month period when the land can rest, plants can grow without being harvested, and the ocean can replenish itself. She is teaching students from Te Wharekura o Ruatoki about the maramataka.

Matariki, and the maramataka, is established upon the relationships that are inherent between people and their environment and all things contained within. Both have important cultural, spiritual and ethical values, which relate to ancestral land, correct behaviour and specific forms of land use and appreciation.

Matariki is much more than a gesture of thanksgiving and a break from routine; it gives form to the belief that maintaining the right relationship with the gods and the earth is humanity’s basic spiritual challenge.

It is also important not to ignore the biological significance of Matariki; a two-month period when the land can rest, plants can grow without being harvested, and the ocean can replenish itself.

Matariki is not about a one-off celebration or events, such as Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori, for a day, or a week, or a month. It is a marker of time, to remind us to constantly and consistently stay in check with ourselves, our surroundings, our whānau, our taiao (environment).

It is a time to look at your own backyard and take care of your whānau, those you love, and being grateful for all that you have. To pay homage and respect to those atua (deities) that have provided for you throughout the previous year and look towards the new year with hope and intent.

As the crisp winds that come from the snow-tipped mountains start to creep in, we start to crave the warmth of the fire indoors allowing us to forget the hard season now passing outside.

With the rising of Matariki we are reminded of the relevance of the maramataka – its antiquity, its endurance, its responsiveness and adaptability and its lessons and ever-present guidelines for the future health and well-being of the people and indeed the planet.

* Liliana Clarke is a researcher and associate investigator for the Society of Māori Astronomy Research and Traditions (SMART) Trust.