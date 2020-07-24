South Wairarapa District Council has voted to delay its Māori ward decision
South Wairarapa’s political landscape will likely stay as it is until the 2025 local council elections.
Councillors returned to the South Wairarapa District Council chambers in Martinborough on Wednesday, for their first meeting at the venue since the covid-19 alert. Social distancing meant a relocation to the nearby town hall.
They voted against proposing changes to the district’s electoral structure until the next triennium. This means the possibility of a Māori ward, boundary changes, and a change in voting systems will have to wait for another election cycle.
The council currently has three wards, based on its main towns of Featherston, Greytown, and Martinborugh. Changes to wards and voting systems would need to be approved by the electorate, and that consultation would need to be changed well ahead of the next election.
Discussions on a Māori ward for the district were held, and further information was requested.
Under the terms of the previous resolution, a decision was needed by November this year.
Narida Hooper, the interim chair of the SWDC Maori Standing Committee, said committee members had not had the opportunity to discuss electoral matters yet. “This should have been put in front of the committee a while ago, because we don't actually have these conversations.“
“Stuff that affects us as a people, but happens automatically at council, in processes, if we don't get it flagged, then we can't ask questions, we can't get schooled on it, and we need to understand it.“We have to set platforms, it's not just for us, but for future generations.”
A prospective Māori ward would not end the standing committee, SWDC’s policy manager Karen Yates said.
Should a seat for tangata whenua be created, Yates said the committee would still have an important role.
The standing committee has representatives from marae and iwi in the district. It was set up in 1996, after a 1993 resolution, and 1991 resource management legislation. It also advises on employment, community and economic development, tourism, reserve management, and environmental health matters.
Mayor Alex Beijen said the timeframe involved, for a relatively new council, made voting changes difficult right now. “The Māori Standing Committee has great potential, and a greater potential for a flow of ideas than a single councillor representing Māori in the district.
“I would see it as a backward step if one replaced the other.
“We've just come off a rigorous annual plan process, and to make this decision within four weeks would be not ideal.”
Councillor Leigh Hay was involved in the 2018 representation review, as Greytown Community Board chair.
Hay said the changes required spending not in the council's budget for the year. “Post covid, we're trying to save every penny we can, and suddenly a potential of $60,000, which is unbudgeted for.
”At its October 2018 meeting, the council looked into a review of its current systems.”
Councillors voted to maintain the district's current first-past-the-post voting methods. It has been used since the district formed in 1989.
The option to consider the single transferable vote [STV] system, used by district health boards and Wellington Regional Council, was discarded.
Only 11 of New Zealand's 67 district councils use STV, Beijen said. Reviews in 2013 and 2018 meant there was still plenty of time for SWDC to consider changes. Councils must conduct a review at least every six years.
Masterton and Carterton's next electoral reviews are not due until the 2022-2025 triennium.
Stuff