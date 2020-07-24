South Wairarapa District Council has voted to delay its Māori ward decision

South Wairarapa’s political landscape will likely stay as it is until the 2025 local council elections.​​

Councillors returned to the South Wairarapa District Council chambers in Martinborough on Wednesday, for their first meeting at the venue since the covid-19 alert.​ Social distancing meant a relocation to the nearby town hall.

They voted against proposing changes to the district’s electoral structure until the next triennium.​​ This means the possibility of a Māori ward, boundary changes, and a change in voting systems will have to wait for another election cycle.​​

The council currently has three wards, based on its main towns of Featherston, Greytown, and Martinborugh.​ Changes to wards and voting systems would need to be approved by the electorate, and that consultation would need to be changed well ahead of the next election.​​

Discussions on a Māori ward for the district were held, and further information was requested.​​

Under the terms of the previous resolution, a decision was needed by November this year.​​​

Narida Hooper, the interim chair of the SWDC Maori Standing Committee, said committee members had not had the opportunity to discuss electoral matters yet. ​​“This should have been put in front of the committee a while ago, because we don't actually have these conversations.​“

“Stuff that affects us as a people, but happens automatically at council, in processes, if we don't get it flagged, then we can't ask questions, we can't get schooled on it, and we need to understand it.​“We have to set platforms, it's not just for us, but for future generations.”​​

A prospective Māori ward would not end the standing committee, SWDC’s policy manager Karen Yates said. ​

Should a seat for tangata whenua be created, Yates said the committee would still have an important role.

Marcus Anselm, Wairarapa Times-A/Stuff.co.nz South Wairarapa councillors chose to keep the electoral status quo for the district's 2022 elections.

The standing committee has representatives from marae and iwi in the district. ​​It was set up in 1996, after a 1993 resolution, and 1991 resource management legislation.​​ It also advises on employment, community and economic development, tourism, reserve management, and environmental health matters.​​

Mayor Alex Beijen said the timeframe involved, for a relatively new council, made voting changes difficult right now. “The Māori Standing Committee has great potential, and a greater potential for a flow of ideas than a single councillor representing Māori in the district.​

“I would see it as a backward step if one replaced the other.

“We've just come off a rigorous annual plan process, and to make this decision within four weeks would be not ideal.”​​

Councillor Leigh Hay was involved in the 2018 representation review, as Greytown Community Board chair.​​

Hay said the changes required spending not in the council's budget for the year.​​​ “Post covid, we're trying to save every penny we can, and suddenly a potential of $60,000, which is unbudgeted for.

”​​​At its October 2018 meeting, the council looked into a review of its current systems.”

Councillors voted to maintain the district's current first-past-the-post voting methods. ​​It has been used since the district formed in 1989.

The option to consider the single transferable vote [STV] system, used by district health boards and Wellington Regional Council, was discarded.​​

Only 11 of New Zealand's 67 district councils use STV, Beijen said.​ Reviews in 2013 and 2018 meant there was still plenty of time for SWDC to consider changes. ​Councils must conduct a review at least every six years.​

Masterton and Carterton's next electoral reviews are not due until the 2022-2025 triennium.​​