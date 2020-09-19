Protectors of Ihumātao receive supreme award at Matariki Awards

Pania Newton at Ihumātao during the Māori King’s arrival. (File photo)

The group at the centre of the fight for Ihumātao has won big at the 2020 Matariki Awards.

S.O.U.L (Save Our Unique Landscape)- Te Hapori o te Ihu o Mataaho received the Supreme Award from a range of finalists that who have each made a contribution to New Zealand.

Other recipients included Sir Tipene O’Regan and Lady Tureiti Moxon.

Māori Television has held the Ngā Whetū o Matariki Awards since 206 to celebrate and acknowledge Māori achievements across the country.

While this year’s event was postponed due to Covid-19, organisers say the “stars aligned” to allow the award to take place during Māori Language Week.

Saturday evening’s recipients join the ranks of previous, which includes Noeline Taurua, Taika Waititi, Cliff Curtis, Mike King, Julian Dennison and Lisa Carrington.

Award winners:

Te Toi o Ngā Rangi Lifetime Achievement Award: Tā Tipene O’Regan

Te Tohu Tiketike o Matariki Supreme Award: S.O.U.L - Te Hapori o te Ihu o Mataaho

Te Whetū Tārake o te Rangi Award, which acknowledges those who made an outstanding contribution to the community during Covid lockdown: Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency

Te Whetū Maiangi Award for Young Achievers, given to inspirational rangatahi proactive in social and community situations, motivating and encouraging others: Irihapeti Edwards.

Te Ururangi Award for Education, which acknowledges trailblazers who have made a significant contribution to the development of Māori knowledge: Professor Rangi Mātāmua.

Te Waipuna-ā-Rangi Award for Arts and Entertainment: Chelsea Winstanley (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi Te Rangi)

Te Tupu-ā-Rangi Award for Health and Science: Lady Tureiti Moxon.

Te Waitā Award for Sport: Lindsay Tait.

Hiwa i te Rangi Award for community: S.O.U.L - Te Hapori o te Ihu o Mataaho

Te Tupu-ā-Nuku Award for Business and Innovation: Pania Tyson-Nathan.

Te Waitī Award for Te Reo and Tikanga, given to an individual championing the revitilisations of Māori language and culture: Quinton Hita.