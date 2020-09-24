Traditional Māori medicine helps kauri health, long-term monitoring suggests

Trees impacted by kauri dieback disease are showing signs of recovery thanks to traditional Māori medicine, a practitioner says.

Rongoā Māori practitioner Tohe Ashby has been using mātauranga Māori (traditional knowledge) on Northland kauri for 18 months.

He said monthly monitoring shows the treated trees have less leakage on their trunks and improved bark growth – positive signs for the kauri tree, one of the most endangered plants on the planet.

Supplied Tohe Ashby, featuring in short documentary Te Wao Nui, says traditional Māori knowledge is helping the kauri tree.

“What we’re looking at is from a Māori perspective,” he said.

“Mātauranga Māori has what we call stories of the old people, and what they did with the sick trees, and the relationship between the tree and whales.”

Ashby is a teacher in rongoā Māori (traditional Māori medicine) at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa and is from the tribes of Ngāti Te Tarawa, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Kawa, Ngāti Rahiri and Ngāpuhi.

Simon Smith/Stuff Kauri dieback causes the trunks of kauri to weep, a phenomenon which can be seen on this tree in Auckland’s Waitakere Ranges.

His treatment of kauri trees in Whangārei’s Mount Manaia was the subject of a short documentary, Te Wao Nui (The Great Forest), by Whangārei director Ngāriki Ngatae.

The film has been chosen for a gala showing at the world’s largest indigenous film festival, imagineNATIVE, in Toronto, Canada.

The film helps tell the traditional story of the link between kauri trees and whales, who were brothers before the whale decided to wander into the sea.

Supplied Tohe Ashby says humans are kaitiaki, guardians of the forest, and need to help the sick kauri trees.

The two have the same skin, with the kauri having growths like barnacles, Ashby said.

His treatment uses ground whalebone and spermaceti (a waxy substance that comes from the heads of sperm whales), applied to the trunk of the trees along with some seawater – almost like a traditional form of blood and bone and seaweed fertilisers.

The rongoā Māori also involves companion planting, with beneficial trees planted around the kauri, Ashby said.

Tom Lee/Stuff The closure of tracks around the North Island is helping stop the spread of kauri dieback, and is important until the diease is brought under control, Ashby says.

In 2019, research published in the Journal of the Royal Society of New Zealand suggested kānuka could help halt kauri dieback by paralysing the spores that spread the fatal pathogen Phytophthora agathidicida.

Ashby said he also supports the idea of the public being banned from some public tracks to stop kauri dieback spreading.

“Let’s get on top of this kauri dieback first, and then we can be able to open our tracks again,” he said.

But he would like the Department of Conservation to open some tracks to rongoā Māori practitioners to help treat kauri, given his reported success so far.

Ashby’s work is mostly on private land in Whangārei and the mid-north, and he is now applying for a contract with the Ministry for Primary Industries.

Myrtle rust is another concern, but Ashby believes both can be treated and controlled if everyone works together as kaitiaki of the forest.

Te Wao Nui is part of the Loading Docs 2020 collection. More Loading Docs titles are available to watch on Play Stuff and www.loadingdocs.net.