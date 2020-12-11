Māori business takes centre stage at TEDx in Germany

Māori business values and techniques have been showcased to a global audience at the latest TEDx conference in Germany.

Due to Covid-19, TEDx Kassel has taken place virtually with speakers from around the world discussing the theme of social and cultural entrepreneurship.

The conference was focussed on finding solutions for the “challenges of our time” as the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus.

Kylee Potae, advisory partner and Māori sector leader at accountancy firm BDO, was selected to appear as a guest speaker.

The invite came after a TEDx committee member specifically targetted someone who could present on the “deeply rooted cultural and moral values” of Māori following a trip to New Zealand.

Speaking to Stuff ahead of the online premiere of her TED Talk – which was filmed at her ancestral marae, Pakirikiri, in Tokomaru Bay – Potae said she used the powerful platform of TEDx to discuss how Māori have a clear focus to connect to their whakapapa (lineage) and the environment.

“I also liken it to being a feeling-based mindset. We know how it feels when we do good by the things we love, we feel it in our hearts and in our stomachs as Māori, so we bring that into our personal and professional lives.”

Supplied Kylee Potae gave a TED talk on Māori business concepts for a global conference in October.

Potae said at times Māori may employ individualistic ways of thinking, but that is more of a survival instinct than a mechanism to help individuals thrive.

“We know that we can sustain that for only a short period of time before we need to bring in this family-based mindset, were we not only survive but thrive as people.”

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Potae explained how the Māori mindset of “people over profit” had become even more important – particularly through level four lockdown where people-orientated organisations still had a place helping out in the community, while many businesses with a pure focus on profit faced bigger challenges to survive.

Last year BDO launched an annual Māori business survey, intended to provide insight into the opportunities and challenges faced by Māori businesses. The early findings have shown Māori businesses place more importance on culture, society and the environment ahead of profit.

“Covid has presented an opportunity to approach business differently,” she said, adding that “it was the people who got us through.”

Potae also said it’s a misconception that businesses have to forgo profit to do good by people and the planet.

Supplied/Stuff The TEDx talk was pre-recorded with a small audience at Potae’s ancestral marae, Pakirikiri, in Tokomaru.

Potae also said she used her presentation as an opportunity to highlight the undermining of the way Māori think and act, and the stereotype that Māori are slow to jump into things due to consideration of long-term gains.

“When you’re in it for the long run, you have to think and act sustainably for the better good of the future.”

Benjamin Ross, who is on the TEDx organising team, said globalisation of modern technologies made it possible for people to exchange cultures and visions to “create a better tomorrow”.

The way the Western world perceives business needed to change if it wanted to adopt socially and culturally accountable business practices, he said.

“It is undeniably true that business practices lack ethical and moral values far too often.

“It is about time that common practices of the business world and question, and we start to introduce more sustainable approaches.”

Tairāwhiti-born Potae entered the corporate world during a stint in the UK, after a friend told her she needed to quit her bar job and work in an office if she wanted to get away from working “crazy hours” for low pay.

Potae said she soon realised her career prospects were limited without having a tertiary qualification, so enrolled to study accountancy at the University of Otago – a “big change” for Potae, who was more interested in art at school.

Growing up, Potae said she was always told “numbers are not for Māori” – a racial stereotype she broke through by “leaning into the parts that incite your passion”.

“Numbers are quite a creative thing. People don't think so, but numbers are all about rhythms and patterns,” Potae said.

Potae said personal development was something which inspired her, as well as wanting to help Māori and her whānau through her work – which is why she said she jumped at the chance to share the Māori mindset on a global stage.