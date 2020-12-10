From stone to treasured taonga, tiki take centre stage in exhibition

Lewis Smith's work always starts at the Pelorus River. That's where the traditional Māori artist collects his stones.

Once he has found the fine-grained mudstone pakohe (argillite), he begins the painstaking process of creating a tiki.

First, he uses a large diamond saw to carve off a piece of stone, and then a smaller saw and grinding wheel to get it into a rough tiki shape before he begins hand carving.

The 28-year-old Marlborough artist, of Ngāti Kuia, Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō and Kāi Tahu descent, has made a large pakohe tiki commissioned by the Marlborough Museum for its Tiki Taonga exhibition.

Museum executive director Steve Austin said the exhibition is based around Lewis Smith's work but also comes on the back of the Meretoto 1770 museum’s exhibition.

“We were thinking about the legacy of Tuia 250, the anniversary of the time when Captain Cook was in the Sounds. What happened in 1770 was the coming together of two completely different cultures and the impact they had on each other and the subsequent unfolding of that, is a thread in terms of how tiki have become what they are as a symbol,” Austin said.

Scott Hammond/Stuff One of Smith’s pieces, Hei Tiki of Pakohe – Argillite, that features in the Tiki Taonga exhibition.

Tiki are pendants usually worn around the neck and traditionally made from greenstone in a shape of a human figure.

“One of the ideas is that it is a feminine symbol of fertility but the other symbol of the tiki is that it was actually the first man. But what you quite often find is that tiki, especially old ones, were to resemble ancestors” Smith said.

Tiki are usually made of pounamu (greenstone), but Smith prefers using pakohe as his main medium for its significance.

“It's really about bringing to the forefront pakohe because it is a local resource. It was a stone used by people here in Marlborough region when they first arrived from the Polynesian islands,” Smith said.

The exhibition showcases about 20 tiki, including a notable early example from before 1850, regional collections manager Logan Coote said.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Traditional Maori artist carver Lewis Smith uses only pakohe, which is the stone that he uses for making his jewellery.

“One of the oldest that we have is a tiki cut with stone tools, so not with mechanical tools, which means it was made before 1850. But it is difficult to have an accurate date because we don't know when tiki were first made,” Coote said.

The collection has also a wooden tiki carved by Spring Creek-based master carver Reg Thompsett, who carved the pou whenua of the new Ōpaoa River Bridge.

Most of the tiki have been donated by families and some have been commissioned by the museum in the past.

One part of the exhibition is dedicated to tiki in the contemporary culture with hand-made knitted bag, Christmas cards, wooden cup, stud box with pokerwork tiki...

“Often people think that museums are full of dead things from the past, whereas the past is always challenging for the future, and we have a responsibility to ensure that we are collecting for the future.

“So we are always looking at who is doing something extraordinary now and how we should have something that represents their work now,” Austin said.

Scott Hammond/Stuff A wooden tiki made by Spring Creek master carver Reg Thompsett is part of the Tiki Taonga exhibition at the Marlborough Museum.

“Lewis Smith will presumably have a wonderful career and his work will become increasingly treasured, and we felt that needs to be part of the community collection for Marlborough people and its visitors."

The exhibition runs until March 2021.

The museum invites anyone who would like it to display an image of themselves wearing their tiki to email info@marlboroughmuseum.org.nz. with a sentence explaining its significance.