Know your rights: Do you know what your rights are when stopped by the police?

What are your rights when police want to search you, your bags or your car? Lawyer Kingi Snelgar looks at what police can and can't do.

Many people either don’t know their rights when they’re stopped by the police, or don’t want to cause trouble so go along with things they don’t have to, says a justice campaigner.

“Anxiety about being stereo-typed and being treated differently would understandably lead to people being less likely to assert their rights,” said Tania Sawicki Mead, director of youth justice organisation Just Speak.

That’s particularly the case in Māori communities.

“Obviously, there’s real concern about not escalating the situation because we know Māori are much more likely to get tasered or shot or have dogs set on them.”

A special Stuff investigation into the police’s use of powers to search people without a warrant found Māori are four times more likely to be searched than Pākehā.

In some parts of the country, the rate is more than 10 times higher. Pasifika people, too, are many times more likely to be searched than Pākehā in some areas.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the figures were “appalling” but it is a complex area where police needed to understand the “drivers” of what is causing the disparity.

Chris McKeen/Stuff 'Appalling' data emerges; Māori and Pasifika more likely to be searched by police using little known legislation

Manukau-based lawyer Kingi Snelgar said he sees a “vast power difference between police and especially young brown people”. People often don’t know their rights in the first place.

“Rarely do citizens know that they don't have to consent to a search, or they feel like they have to.”

Police are allowed to stop you in the car or on the street to obtain your details such as your name, address and licence, but they would require your consent, or have grounds for a warrantless search, if they want to search your bag or car, says Snelgar.

“One situation when cars are stopped, is police will smell cannabis, and that is enough in some situations to be able to enter the car without a warrant.

“But they can’t just make things up... they can’t just say we think there might be something in there, there needs to be an objective basis.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Kingi Snelgar, defence lawyer and former Crown prosecutor.

Sawiki Mead said police would benefit if there was more transparency and accountability.

“If people are educated about what their rights are, and we can make sure marginalised communities are protected, it would benefit everyone, and it would actually benefit the police as well.”