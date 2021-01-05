Reconciliation still sought, 175 years since pivotal Te Ruapekapeka NZ Wars battle

It may be 175 years since the Battle of Te Ruapekapeka but the scars are still evident, both in the land and the hapū involved.

The fight was the final battle of the Northern War, which was the start of the New Zealand Wars over Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Ruapekapeka Pā, near the Northland town of Towai, is arguably the best preserved battlefield of the NZ Wars and a prime example of Māori ingenuity for modern warfare.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Te Ruapekapeka trustee, Pita Tipene, says the pā is a source of pride for tangata whenua, for both its ingenuity and the fight for independence.

The British later studied the site, making models and plans of its defences before taking them into World War I, said Pita Tipene, the Ngāti Hine representative on Te Ruapekapeka Trust.

The underground bunkers and formidable palisades allowed the Māori defenders, led by Ngāti Hine’s Te Ruki Kawiti, to stand against four times as many British and their allied Māori fighters.

Department of Conservation/Supplied This 1846 illustration shows the huge puriri palisades which helped protect Ruapekapeka Pā.

However, the Māori defenders eventually withdrew, in part due to the defence being beaten by an “unchivalrous” act by the British, who broke through the front of the pā on a Sunday morning during a service.

Tipene said reconciliation still needed to be found, not so much with the British or Crown forces, but between Māori, who were attacking each other.

“It was effectively a civil war, the British just happened to be there ... We are far from reconciliation at all,” he said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Ruapekapeka Pā has a substantial network of underground bunkers and trenches, which allowed the defenders to move strategically around without danger of canon fire.

A three-day commemoration of the battle, beginning on Friday, will be a step towards healing some of those scars.

Ngāti Manu, Te Kapotai, Ngāti Hau and Ngāti Hine are working together to hold the events, with guests being accommodated at local marae.

Kawiti Marae at Waiomio will be the base for the events, with a pōwhiri welcoming all on Friday from 9am.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff All are invited to the 175th Battle of Te Ruapekapeka commemorations this week.

On Saturday, there will be a bus tour to other battle sites in and around Te Peowhairangi [the Bay of Islands], including Māwhe Kairangi/Te Kāhika, Te Ahuahu, Ohaeawai and Ngāwhā Marae.

The commemorations will culminate on Sunday at Ruapekapeka Pā, beginning with a flag-raising ceremony at 7am.

Whānau are invited to bring whakaahua (images) or taonga to acknowledge those present at the battle, and there will be a special acknowledgement of the women and children involved.

A final hakari (feast) will be held at Kawiti Marae from 12.30pm on Sunday.

Ruapekapeka Pā received Provincial Growth Fund money for a restoration, so the full history of the battle could be relayed.

While $6.5m of the $8.5m fund was for sealing the road leading to the pā, Tipene said the sealing work had not started yet, but the rest of the pā was ready for the commemoration.

An unveiling for 12 British sailors, whose remains were discovered in 2017, will be held on February 3, when the navy is in the area for Waitangi Day commemorations.

The 6ha Raupekapeka Pā site is managed by the Department of Conservation and Te Ruapekapeka Trust, which has representatives from Te Kapotai, Ngāti Manu, Ngāti Kahukuri-Ngāti Hau, Ngāti Hine and Ngāpuhi Nui Tonu.