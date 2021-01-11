Our kotahitanga Covid-19 response set us apart from the rest of the world

Public health expert Michael Baker reflects on the year of Covid. Could we have acted sooner to stop the virus spreading? Will life ever return to normal?

OPINION: Usually at this time of year my wife, Jeanette McGuire and I, would normally be welcoming a cohort of students from Michigan State University to Aotearoa, to learn about medical and environmental issues, such as pandemics, facing our global population.

Now, like everyone else in the world, we've been forced to change because of Covid-19: US sets death record, researchers point to asymptomatic cases as major source of infections

* Covid-19: Pandemic haunts new year as coronavirus growth outpaces vaccines around the world

* Covid-19: What you need to know about UK coronavirus strain now in New Zealand

* Trump's era is showcasing the worst of what the American underbelly has to offer

">Covid-19.

It was Friday the 13th of March 2020, when the call came in.

We were enjoying the seclusion of Resolution Bay in the Marlborough Sounds, while completing a research project with our 18 students from Michigan State University.

Nathan Hoturoa Gray The Conservation Medicine Education Abroad Student Group from Michigan State University at Opononi, Far North, New Zealand

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: US sets death record, researchers point to asymptomatic cases as major source of infections

* Trump's era is showcasing the worst of what the American underbelly has to offer

* Covid-19: Returning to the US after being cocooned in the safe New Zealand bubble



Our 75-day Conservation Medicine programme came to an abrupt end.The university told us we had 72 hours to get our students on flights back to the USA.

Despite following the trajectory of the Covid-19 virus every day, as part of the course's academic requirements, we naively thought that our programme would continue given New Zealand's relative isolation in the deep Pacific. We were gutted but the students faced an even harsher reality - leaving the safety of Aotearoa for the increasing dangers of the USA.

As the World Health Organisation declared a pandemic, President Trump closed the border between Europe and the USA, and our jobs instantly transformed to online - a reality many would face, even now.

As we Zoomed with our students daily, stories of what was unfolding shook us to our very core.

The mother of one of our former students was the first close contact of ours to perish, as we watched this dystopian reality unfold in real time observing her funeral on Facebook Live, no one present in person. Next was my sister-in-law's colleague, whose 24 year-old-son had contracted the virus, the hospitals in the Detroit area didn't think it was a threat at his age, by the time he got there, it was too late. A distant cousin of my wife's family passed away while living in Florida.

Nathan Hoturoa Gray The Natural Science in New Zealand Education Abroad Student Group from Michigan State University at the base of Franz Josef Glacier, West Coast, New Zealand

Our students then began to catch it, thankfully milder cases, but it was enough to scare them into rule-abiding submission. One described a night where she honestly thought it would overcome her respiratory system. Thankfully she pulled through. My co-instructor based in the USA was next to come down with long Covid, and several months later, is still unable to walk her dogs.

For me, 2020 was a lesson in gratitude, in particular the ways in which we as New Zealanders embodied kotahitanga-styled unity.

Our communally-disciplined approach, outstanding leadership, and brilliantly communicated strategies all of which have been celebrated globally, resulted in a reality where many of us aren't fully aware of just how lucky we are.

I only say this because observing an entrance to a JB-Hifi for 30 minutes during the mad societal rush to buy Christmas presents, only one person checked in with their QR code out of the nearly 100 people visiting. We take for granted a hug, a handshake, a coffee with a friend, or visiting vulnerable relatives without fear.

We Māori are staunch with our cultural notions of manaakitanga and whakapoukahatanga - that is - looking after one another, and empowering each other because one's own mana and standing is ultimately based on the strength of the collective which is more important than the power of one individual.

Nathan Hoturoa Gray/Stuff Author Nathan Hoturoa Gray says those who will survive and thrive in 2021 are people who respect the virus and what it's teaching us, to have a more sustainable, equitable, and scientifically-considered future.

Marae based support structures continually demonstrate a Master class in crisis management and supporting people during tragedies such as the Whakaari White Island eruption and the Christchurch earthquakes. 'Manaakitanga' and 'whakapoukahatanga' equally rallied to support and feed those who were physically and mentally isolated as a result of the lockdowns that protected us from the realities of the dark Covidian-winter the Northern Hemisphere are currently experiencing.

If 2020 was the year of gratitude, 2021 is the year of humility and discipline.

The initial social shock of 2020 is complete, those who will survive and thrive into 2021 will be people who continue to respect the virus, in particular for what it is teaching us, especially towards a more sustainable, equitable, and scientifically-considered future.

We like to call this kaitiakitanga - or 'a connection towards and overall protection and guardianship of nature and our immediate surroundings.' It is this cultural foundation that allows the weaving together of science, communication, and caring for nature and each other that ultimately sets the stage for Aotearoa's success.

For this isn't the first, nor will it be the last pandemic we will face in this century.

This virus has no care whatsoever for our species' sense of entitlement and unbridled capitalism. It will continue to pummel us into submission until we fully honour the miraculous gift of life that Papatūānuku - or the Earth mother has given us.

Thankfully our country's cultural foundations provides us the opportunity to learn, listen, grow, and lead the world to a more sustainable future for our children, and mokopuna.

Lawyer Nathan Hoturoa Gray (Kai Tahu, Rangitāne ki Manawatū, Waikato Tainui whangai) has been working and living in the USA since the late ‘90s. He’s currently an author and co-teaching study abroad programmes for Michigan State University. His latest book 'Papatūānuku's Breath - Te Haa o Papatūānuku' is about the pandemic was supported by Creative New Zealand.