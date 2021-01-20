Waikeria prison protest result of government failing to act on its own advice

Sixteen prisoners who lit fires and got onto the prison roof in a multi-day standoff surrendered around midday on Sunday.

OPINION: The recent protest at Waikeria prison highlighted some deeply ingrained problems with New Zealand’s justice system.

The problems are not new.

The Government is aware of the fundamental issues.

But, despite numerous reports commissioned by governments over the past 30 years, we are yet to see the types of changes that we need to transform our justice system for the benefit of us all.

READ MORE:

* Waikeria Prison riot: Concern over Corrections' starvation tactics

* Corrections defends slow progress on Hōkai Rangi strategy

* Prison report shows failure to implement Hōkai Rangi strategy - advocate



VUW Image Services Carwyn Jones and Jamie-Lee Tuuta, Tumuaki of Te Hunga RÅia MÄori o Aotearoa are co-presidents of the MÄori Law Society.

The protesters at Waikeria specifically referred to the failure of a recent strategy document to, as yet, have any real impact on the ground.

RNZ reported one of the prisoners as saying "We hear about this Hōkai Rangi strategy but we don't see it. There is no programme. There is no rehabilitation. It's lock us up, put you in a yard full of gang members and then let you out. And they expect us to change."

Hōkai Rangi is the Department of Corrections governing strategy document. The development of Hōkai Rangi followed the 2017 Waitangi Tribunal report, Tū Mai te Rangi!, which addressed the Crown’s obligations to address disproportionate rate of Māori reoffending.

Amongst a number of key areas of change identified in Hōkai Rangi is the need for the Department of Corrections staff to “treat those in our care and management with respect, upholding their mana and dignity.

“No-one will be further harmed or traumatised by their experiences with us... Our systems and environments will not cause further unnecessary stress to people who are already experiencing hardship through having their liberty deprived and being separated from their whānau.”

This aligns with key recommendations from other recent reports, such as Ināia Tonu Nei (the report from a national hui Māori held in Rotorua in April 2019) and Turuki! Turuki!, the final report of Te Uepū Hāpai i te Ora – the Safe and Effective Justice Advisory Group.

Turuki! Turuki! stressed the need to focus our justice system on healing, accountability, and fairness as the best way to effectively address causes of offending, break intergenerational cycles of violence, and promote individual and community accountability.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Prisoners can be seen on the damaged roof of a unit at Waikeria Prison during protests.

This report proposed a vision of “a justice system that treats all people with humanity, dignity, respect and compassion; recognises the mana inherent in all people and communities; and enables the restoration of that mana whenever it has been diminished”. This vision would be supported by values including “powerful ideas of compassion, love and empathy”.

The conditions that were allowed to persist at Waikeria are illustrative of a system not only lacking in compassion, but also one which is failing to meet basic human rights standards.

A recent report by the Ombudsman, given renewed media attention in the wake of the Waikeria protest, identified the conditions in some cells at Waikeria did not meet internationally accepted minimum standards for the treatment of prisoners (known as ‘the Mandela Rules’).

The Ombudsman’s report records most cells in the high security complex were double-bunked and “unacceptably cramped”.

Inmates were required to receive most meals in their cells, which meant eating in close proximity to an uncovered toilet, which, the Ombudsman noted, was “both unsanitary and culturally inappropriate”. The report concluded the ventilation and sanitation in these cells did not meet the required standards and that this part of the Waikeria complex was “no longer fit for purpose”.

The conditions at Waikeria were known.

The underlying problems with the justice system are also known. And better approaches have consistently been proposed in official reports for over 30 years.

KEVIN STENT Jeremy Lightfoot, Chief Executive Department of Corrections and Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis at a press conference after the standoff at Waikeria Prison ended on Sunday.

Moana Jackson’s 1988 report on Māori and the criminal justice system, He Whaipaanga Hou – A New Perspective, described a Māori approach to responding to harm as focusing on restoration, rather than punishment: “A Maori system would endeavour to seek a realignment of those goals to ensure restitution and compensation rather than retribution; to mediate the case to everyone's satisfaction rather than simply punish.

“Of course, sanction to express community disapproval would necessarily be a part of the process, but the method and type of sanction would be shaped by traditions other than the need to further alienate an offender from his community”.

The following year, Te Ara Hou - A New Path, the report of the Ministerial Committee of Inquiry into the Prison System, chaired by Sir Clinton Roper, set out a comprehensive set of recommendations for a justice system with a strong emphasis on rehabilitation.

Te Ara Hou recommended therapeutic programmes separate from the prison system and ‘habilitation centres’ grounded in strong partnerships with iwi and community groups.

Similar kinds of approaches can be seen in the many reports that have followed.

If the Government wants a justice system that effectively supports the healing of individuals and communities, then it needs to act on the reports it has received.

It needs to make changes that can be seen and felt by those who are touched by the justice system. Such changes are well overdue.

Jamie-Lee Tuuta (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Ngāti Mutunga o Wharekauri) and Carwyn Jones (Ngāti Kahungunu) are the Tumuaki of Te Hunga Rōia Māori o Aotearoa, co-presidents of the Māori Law Society.