Students at Marlborough Boys' weaved from 'unknown to the known' at pōwhiri
The newest students of Marlborough Boys’ College were “filled with excitement and some nerves” as they were welcomed on to the campus of their new school.
A pōwhiri to welcome new students, staff and the new tumuaki (principal) John Kendal of Marlborough Boys’ College was held on Wednesday.
Local iwi were in attendance, as well as iwi who visited from Northland and students of Northland College for the handover of the new principal.
Kendal told the new students the day marked the start of their journey at the college.
READ MORE:
* 10 temporary classrooms for school with contested plan for zone
* Making memories: New Marlborough principal out to build strong connections
* New Marlborough principal to lead by example with 'bite-sized' te reo
“I’d just take this opportunity to acknowledge our young men that are here today, filled with excitement and some nerves, but I know our tuakana (elder brothers) will be here to support you on your journey starting here at Marlborough Boys’ College where you shoot for the stars,” Kendal said.
“You aim for the highest maunaga (mountain) knowing that you’ve got wrap-around support from some amazing kaiako (teachers) and amazing coaches, your whānau that will support you on your journey.”
He said the secret for students’ success was to keep them busy.
“I know our vision is being the best that they [students] can be,” he said.
“That means taking some time away from technology, and getting active. Whether they want to wear a silver fern on their chest, or just play with their mates, that’s critical.
“That’s what kura (school) is about. Developing really strong habits around study, work balance and you young men are going to have some wonderful support to develop those habits.”
Kendal leaves behind his position as principal at Northland College. He had previously worked as a te reo Māori teacher at Palmerston North Boys’ High School.
He told Stuff he was excited to start the school year.
“I think for me, the fact that iwi were so strongly represented today, adds to the drive that we want to embrace te ao Māori, that’s really awesome to see,” he said.
“It comes with a huge responsibility, but looking forward to it.”
Rangitāne spokesperson and Marlborough Boys’ College old boy Kiley Nepia said having the first Māori principal for the school was really important for leading into the future.
“Because the school is built on a Eurocentric, mono cultural, mono language system,” Nepia said.
“We really need someone to be able to come in and make sure our Māori boys as well feel comfortable here, and we’re a firm believer of what’s good for the Māori community, is good for the whole community.”
He said the event had been a “beautiful occasion”.
Students at the pōwhiri were weaving from the unknown into the known, Nepia said.
Stuff