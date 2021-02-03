Students at Marlborough Boys' weaved from 'unknown to the known' at pōwhiri

Kiley Nepia, left, and Marlborough Boys’ College Tumuaki (principal) John Kendal at the pōwhiri on Wednesday.

The newest students of Marlborough Boys’ College were “filled with excitement and some nerves” as they were welcomed on to the campus of their new school.

A pōwhiri to welcome new students, staff and the new tumuaki (principal) John Kendal of Marlborough Boys’ College was held on Wednesday.

Local iwi were in attendance, as well as iwi who visited from Northland and students of Northland College for the handover of the new principal.

Kendal told the new students the day marked the start of their journey at the college.

READ MORE:

* 10 temporary classrooms for school with contested plan for zone

* Making memories: New Marlborough principal out to build strong connections

* New Marlborough principal to lead by example with 'bite-sized' te reo



“I’d just take this opportunity to acknowledge our young men that are here today, filled with excitement and some nerves, but I know our tuakana (elder brothers) will be here to support you on your journey starting here at Marlborough Boys’ College where you shoot for the stars,” Kendal said.

“You aim for the highest maunaga (mountain) knowing that you’ve got wrap-around support from some amazing kaiako (teachers) and amazing coaches, your whānau that will support you on your journey.”

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Marlborough Boys’ College student Ruben Ruwhiu at the pōwhiri on Wednesday.

He said the secret for students’ success was to keep them busy.

“I know our vision is being the best that they [students] can be,” he said.

“That means taking some time away from technology, and getting active. Whether they want to wear a silver fern on their chest, or just play with their mates, that’s critical.

“That’s what kura (school) is about. Developing really strong habits around study, work balance and you young men are going to have some wonderful support to develop those habits.”

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Kendal says he's excited for his new journey with the school.

Kendal leaves behind his position as principal at Northland College. He had previously worked as a te reo Māori teacher at Palmerston North Boys’ High School.

He told Stuff he was excited to start the school year.

“I think for me, the fact that iwi were so strongly represented today, adds to the drive that we want to embrace te ao Māori, that’s really awesome to see,” he said.

“It comes with a huge responsibility, but looking forward to it.”

Rangitāne spokesperson and Marlborough Boys’ College old boy Kiley Nepia said having the first Māori principal for the school was really important for leading into the future.

“Because the school is built on a Eurocentric, mono cultural, mono language system,” Nepia said.

RNZ The number of teenagers studying te reo Māori at secondary school has passed 30,000 for the first time. That's from fresh Education Ministry figures that show enrollment in international languages is also on the rise.

“We really need someone to be able to come in and make sure our Māori boys as well feel comfortable here, and we’re a firm believer of what’s good for the Māori community, is good for the whole community.”

He said the event had been a “beautiful occasion”.

Students at the pōwhiri were weaving from the unknown into the known, Nepia said.