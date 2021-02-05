Unitec racism claims: Institute not upholding Treaty principles, Chris Hipkins says

Several Maori staff at Auckland's Unitec have resigned over what they say is institutionalised racism at the campus.

A newly-formed vocational education group has fallen short of expectations to show genuine commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi, the education minister says.

Chris Hipkins' comments come amid an ongoing stoush between Unitec management and Māori staff over what they have called institutional racism.

The Auckland tertiary institute appointed a new chief executive and board without consulting Te Rūnanga o Te Whare Wānanga o Wairaka – the school’s non-executive advisory group – and has failed to engage with them on a meaningful level since, members of the Rūnanga have claimed.

Management’s alleged lack of engagement has seen four of the Rūnanga members as well as some Māori staff resign.

On Thursday, the principal of a kura kaupapa that works closely with Unitec said he would be reassessing the relationship it had with the institute.

TORIKA TOKALAU/Stuff Unitec is not honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi, Māori leaders say.

Responding to an open letter from the former chair of the Rūnanga, Tui Ah Loo, Hipkins said he acknowledged the concerns raised about Unitec’s governance and management restructure.

He said Te Pūkenga, New Zealand’s newly-formed vocational education organisation under which Unitec falls, had fallen short of expectations to show genuine commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

The principles that underpin the relationship between the Crown and Māori were not being met, he said.

“This is more than consultation with Māori,” Hipkins said.

“It is partnering effectively with Māori, ensuring Māori are actively engaged and able to participate in decision-making, and interrogating governance and leadership decisions for their ability to transform the status quo and deliver equitable outcomes for Māori.”

He said Te Pūkenga was expected to work “collaboratively, collectively and inclusively” with stakeholders to allow room for them in the decision-making process.

Ah Loo welcomed the backing of the minister and said she felt her concerns had been validated.

“I am particularly happy for all our whānau whānui (wider family) at Unitec and our wider community to know they have been heard and their voices and actions have not been in vain.”

Tom Dillane/Stuff Some senior Māori staff have resigned from Unitec.

Last week, Ah Loo removed a portrait of her father Tūhoe leader Te Ahikaiata Turei from the Unitec boardroom.

“I am taking my father home ... they do not have the honour to keep him in their boardroom,” she said at the time.

Despite numerous approaches from Stuff, Unitec has refused to comment beyond an initial statement it released last week, in which board chairman Peter Winder said it was a sad day for the institute.

“We are dedicated to effective partnership and honouring Te Tiriti principles in all that we do,” Winder said.