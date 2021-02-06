Waitangi Day: Hundreds turn out for dawn service at treaty grounds

People in their hundreds flocked to the marae within the Waitangi treaty grounds.

Hundreds have turned out for the Waitangi dawn service to mark 181 years since the Treaty of Waitangi was signed.

Attendees, including tangata whenua, politicians, dignitaries, and Defence Force personnel, braved the 5am start to commemorate the occasion on Saturday.

The treaty grounds were packed and those who couldn’t get close to the marae for the ceremony had to instead settle for watching on a big screen.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff National Party deputy leader Shane Reti and National Party leader Judith Collins attended the Waitangi Dawn service.

Prayers were delivered by representatives, including Police Commissioner Andy Coster, Chief of Navy David Proctor and Reverend Fakaofo Kaio, and speeches were made by politicians.

National Party leader Judith Collins urged attendees to “remember our history” but to also “be brave, and never let it limit us”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Waka take to the water as Waitangi celebrations begin on Friday.

“Let us look to our people,” she said.

The only tension came when a protesting woman was carried off-site mid-service by wardens and police officers.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attended the dawn service at Waitangi.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was also on site to pay her respects and deliver a prayer.

Afterward, she whipped up eggs and bacon for hungry service-goers, marking the fourth time she has hosted the breakfast.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Ardern whipped up a full cooked breakfast for all those who attended the service.

Post cook-up, Ardern said the turnout and enthusiasm on the grounds had created a fantastic environment.

She said there are things Aotearoa New Zealand can do better, but there is a sense of optimism.

RICKY WILSON Dignitaries on site for the dawn service.

She said there should be better Māori representation at all levels, including her own job.

Despite the festivities, the ongoing pandemic was not forgotten.

Attendees were encouraged to scan the QR codes and masks were handed out to anyone who would take them.