Covid-19: Māori, Chinese communities report most discrimination during pandemic

Debbie Donnelly's mother Setsuko moved to New Zealand from Japan in the 1950s. While she thrived and co-founded the Japan Society in Wellington, people were not always nice to her and at times, she was on the receiving end of racism.

Tangata Whenua and the Chinese communities reported the highest rates of discrimination during the coronavirus pandemic, new research by the Human Rights Commission shows.

Fifty-five per cent of Māori and 54 per cent of Chinese respondents reported experience of discrimination since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak, ranking as the most affected groups, closely followed by Pacific respondents at 50 per cent, and Asian respondents at 49 per cent.

The report showed 39 per cent of all respondents experienced some kind of discrimination since the start of Covid-19, while 21 per cent experienced discrimination that they felt was Covid-19 related.

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon said: “We must not forget that the virus is the problem and not people, especially as we find ourselves in Covid lockdown again.”

The most common forms of discrimination reported by respondents include online abuse, being stared at in public, being excessively avoided, and receiving negative comments or abuse in person.

Auckland Unlimited/Supplied Chinese respondents reported by far the greatest personal concern with safety, with 42-44 per cent of Chinese respondents feeling concerned about their own safety or about how their loved ones will be treated. (File photo)

Chinese respondents reported greater concerns about their personal safety compared with other respondents, with 42-44 per cent feeling concerned about their own safety or about how their loved ones will be treated.

Forty-seven per cent of Chinese respondents reported knowing of a friend or family member who received verbal abuse in a public space.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon said certain ethnic groups are being blamed for their “perceived role” in an outbreak of Covid-19.

Around half of Chinese, Asian, and Māori respondents said the discrimination they experienced had a negative impact on their mental wellbeing and their sense of belonging in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Foon said it is unfortunate that certain ethnic groups are being blamed for their “perceived role” in an outbreak.

“We all have a responsibility to ensure our workplaces, public spaces, and communities are safe and free from discrimination.”

Foon said the latest findings highlight the importance of data collection and reporting by the police of hate incidents, that are potentially motivated by racism, which will help design prevention strategies.

The race relations commissioner is leading work alongside the government to develop a national action plan against racism.

“Now more than ever, we need an urgent government plan to address institutional and interpersonal racism against Māori, ethnic, and some religious communities who experience racial discrimination,” Foon said.