Queer ethnic youth facing harassment and rejection from community – report

Gay, lesbian or bisexual people are twice as likely to suffer from sexual violence or family harm than the average New Zealander.

Queer ethnic young people are experiencing harassment and rejection from their communities for coming out, research shows.

Letting In – Closing Out, published by academics at the University of Auckland, found cultural expectations of marriage and children are pushing ethnic youth in New Zealand to remain silent about their sexual orientation.

Parents struggle with understanding their children’s queerness, with many choosing to ignore or deny it, some because of their religious belief or reputation, the report found.

Eugene Velasco/Supplied North Shore resident Eugene Velasco did not come out to their parents until they left home.

Pooja Subrananian, 28, moved to New Zealand from India with her family in 2004. She is bisexual, and opened up about her sexuality to her parents six years ago.

“My own sexuality acceptance journey has been very recent, and up until that point it has been really emotionally difficult,” the Howick, Auckland resident said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Research reveals ethnic youth in the rainbow community are facing harassment and rejection from their communities. (File photo)

“You feel a sense of isolation, like you don’t belong in either world, and you've got to choose which world you’re going to perform for that day.”

Subrananian said there are a number of factors that make it difficult for ethnic queer youth to open up to their families.

“In a lot of our communities we’re told that’s not our culture. There’s also a sense of obligation or respect for our family, we want them to feel supported by us,” she said.

“So we remain silent out of that sense of respect.”

North Shore resident Eugene Velasco, 27, is non-binary and came out to their family in 2017.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Dr Camille Nakhid is one of the authors of the report Letting In – Closing Out which explores the experiences of ethnic queer youth in New Zealand.

“They weren’t happy, they were disgruntled and weren’t really welcoming about the idea of me not being straight,” they said.

Velasco is yet to see their family, who live in the Philippines, since sharing the news with them.

They said they didn’t come out until they moved to New Zealand because of their family dynamics.

“They have positions in the church, they’re very much religious, and they think of their image and reputation.”

AUT University associate professor Dr Camille Nekhid is one of the authors of the report.

“The term ‘coming out’ has little value for our queer ethnic community, because for them it is more about whom they decide to ‘let in’ to their queerness,” Nekhid said.

“They don't want to put their family’s standing in the community at risk, or bring any shame to them.”

Subrananian said practices like conversion therapy are common in ethnic communities.

“I think the main way to try and combat that on a community level is just education for young people living in those communities, knowing that you don’t have to just be like everyone else,” she said.

“We can carve out our own way of how we are proud of our identities and who we choose to let into them.”

The report recommended holding workshops for ethnic families and communities through places of worship, ethnic community organisations, and ethnic events to provide education on LGBTQIA+ people.

