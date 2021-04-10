In pictures: Pasifika Festival underway in Auckland after two-year cancellation
Rainy weather hasn’t stopped Auckland’s Pasifika Festival from going ahead for the first time since 2018.
The event, which runs both Saturday and Sunday, is being held at Mt Smart Stadium – a change from its usual venue, Western Springs.
The celebration of Pacific culture features two days of traditional food, music and performances.
Eight villages have been set up around the stadium, with seven representing a different country: Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Fiji, Niue, the Cook Islands and Aotearoa.
The eighth village, Fale Pasifika, represents the islands of Hawaii and Kiribati.
Pasifika Festival had been cancelled for two consecutive years. It was called off in 2019 after the Christchurch mosque shootings, and then in 2020 due to Covid-19.
The 2021 event also had to be postponed once after Auckland went to level 3.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attended the festival on Saturday morning, along with Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Carmel Sepuloni and Minister of Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio.
While an umbrella and a pair of gumboots was must-have at the festival on Saturday, MetService is predicting a high of 24 degrees Celsius on Sunday and fine breaks with isolated showers.
