In pictures: Pasifika Festival underway in Auckland after two-year cancellation

Pasifika, an annual two-day festival, celebrates the Pacific cultures of Tāmaki Makaurau.

Rainy weather hasn’t stopped Auckland’s Pasifika Festival from going ahead for the first time since 2018.

The event, which runs both Saturday and Sunday, is being held at Mt Smart Stadium – a change from its usual venue, Western Springs.

The celebration of Pacific culture features two days of traditional food, music and performances.

Eight villages have been set up around the stadium, with seven representing a different country: Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Fiji, Niue, the Cook Islands and Aotearoa.

The eighth village, Fale Pasifika, represents the islands of Hawaii and Kiribati.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Performers on stage at the Pasifika Festival on Saturday.

Pasifika Festival had been cancelled for two consecutive years. It was called off in 2019 after the Christchurch mosque shootings, and then in 2020 due to Covid-19.

The 2021 event also had to be postponed once after Auckland went to level 3.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the festival.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attended the festival on Saturday morning, along with Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Carmel Sepuloni and Minister of Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio.

While an umbrella and a pair of gumboots was must-have at the festival on Saturday, MetService is predicting a high of 24 degrees Celsius on Sunday and fine breaks with isolated showers.

Phil Walter/Getty Images The rainy weather didn’t stop festival-goers.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Music, dance, arts, crafts, demonstrations, storytelling and food were all present at the festival.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shelters from the rain as she meets with members of the public.

Phil Walter/Getty Images The festival is taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Pasifika has been running for nearly 30 years.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Pasifika is the largest Pacific Island cultural festival of its kind.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Each village has their own performance stage, featuring traditional and contemporary performances.

Phil Walter/Getty Images The annual festival now attracts about 60,000 visitors over the two days.

Phil Walter/Getty Images It is a celebration and showcase of all things Pasifika.

Phil Walter/Getty Images There were plenty of bright colours and flowers on display.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Performers at the Fiji village.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Performers on the Aotearoa stage.

Phil Walter/Getty Images The annual festival, usually held at Western Springs, took place at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium.