Poverty will cripple Māori if housing crisis is not addressed - iwi leader

Māori homeownership rates are significantly less than non-Māori, and the housing crisis is making it harder and harder to address the imbalance.

Taxpayers will be picking up the bill to help Māori out of poverty if the Government doesn’t take “radical” action to properly address the Māori housing crisis, an iwi leader has warned.

Home-ownership has become increasingly unattainable for many but Māori are faring the worst, Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said.

Tangata whenua are now in danger of becoming trapped on a treadmill of poverty, she said.

Māori home-ownership rates have been falling nationally since 1999, with the latest Census showing it had plummeted to 26 per cent, compared with 41 per cent for non-Māori.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is calling for the Government to take immediate action to address the position of Māori within the housing crisis. (File pic)

In Taranaki, where Maori account for 20 per cent of the population, about 20,000 people, just 4149 own their own home, a rate less than 25 per cent.

Among non-Maori in Taranaki, 42,921 people own their own home, an ownership rate close to 50 per cent.

“Pre-covid it was tough but post-covid, it’s just cruel. We’re seeing suffering in a section, in a tight part of our community, who sadly represent tangata whenua,” Ngarewa-Packer, also a South Taranaki iwi leader, said.

“There’s a really deep sense of hopelessness that I’ve never seen before.”

Median house prices nationwide have rocketed by 24.3 per cent to a new record high of $826,300 in March, up from $665,000 a year ago. Taranaki’s median has climbed 21.2 per cent for the same period.

But as house prices surge, incomes aren’t increasing anywhere near as fast and Māori remain further on the back foot, earning an average $24.98 an hour compared to European workers who earn $28.01, Stats NZ figures show.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Housing Minister Megan Woods acknowledged the Government has concerns over Māori home-ownership. (File pic)

Ngarewa-Packer, who has long lent her voice for the people of her South Taranaki iwi Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāruahine and Ngā Rauru, has seen the effects firsthand.

“I know young couples who are both working and the husband has also got two jobs and they’ve been saving for three years, living with mum and dad, to get the deposit together only to then have houses in Taranaki selling for $150,000 to $170,000 higher than value.

“I’ve seen it even within my own family.”

Ngarewa-Packer said with no way to acquire assets such as a home, there was no “light in sight at the end of the poverty tunnel” for Māori.

The consequences of that meant more funding would be needed for social services to assist with the symptoms of poverty including poor housing, poor health, low educational outcomes, and an increase in suicide and crime rates.

”The Government’s Wellbeing Budget just won’t cut it.”

Last week, Ngarewa-Packer called on the Government to introduce a targeted Māori housing package, saying the recently announced Housing Package didn’t include specific policies aimed at increasing Māori home-ownership.

She suggested a scheme similar to the Department of Māori Affairs housing programme which ran from 1935 to 1967 and made low income Māori earners eligible for low-interest Government loans.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Te Ātiawa housing development Pukekura – The Parade will be built next to Central School. The site currently houses a number of buildings which would be cleared, bar one heritage building.

This was sort of the “radical intervention” needed, she said, claiming it would immediately stop poverty.

Iwi have long been trying to pick up the pieces of the housing crisis faced by their people.

Te Ātiawa, for example, has embarked on a broad property investment programme, which has seen it purchase and develop a number of residential sites in and around New Plymouth, including a 14-section residential development at Record St, Fitzroy, known as Te Kekeu.

Supplied/Stuff Te Ātiawa recently announced a multi-million dollar, 30-unit terraced housing development near New Plymouth's prestigious Pukekura Park. Iwi members will have priority rights in the purchasing process.

It also recently announced a multi-million dollar, 30-unit terraced housing development near New Plymouth's prestigious Pukekura Park, named Pukekura – The Parade.

Iwi members have maintained priority rights in the purchasing process.

The projects exemplify Te Ātiawa’s commitment to being a top property developer over the long-term and deliver outcomes for hapū and whānau, Te Kotahitanga o Te Ātiawa chairwoman Liana Poutu previously told Stuff.

The iwi also has the programme Ka Uruora, which supports its whānau in a number of ways including with financial assistance to buy their own home.

In Parliament last week, Housing Minister Megan Woods acknowledged the Government does "have concerns" over Māori home-ownership.

Supplied Dr Rhys Jones said the housing crisis would further entrench intergenerational poverty for Māori. (File pic)

But it was “actively responding”, she said, pointing out a number of initiatives, including a $40 million package for Māori housing in Budget 2019.

Public health physician Dr Rhys Jones describes the housing crisis as a health issue.

Multiple health problems stem from poor quality housing, overcrowding and homelessness – all issues in which Māori are over-represented.

And while home-ownership wasn’t the “be-all and end-all” Jones, also a senior lecturer in Māori health at the University of Auckland, said having a sense of control and autonomy was an important factor for establishing optimum health.

But due to the decreasing affordability of housing those inequities and intergenerational poverty would become further entrenched in te ao Māori, Jones, of Ngāti Kahungunu, said.

“The people that are able to own homes, and especially those who can own multiple homes and rent properties to others, have the means of increasing their equity and developing their properties and have ongoing secured livelihood.

“Others, particularly the Māori Pasifika population, constantly struggle to just get by and to pay rent, it increases that wealth divide.

“It is very much a vicious cycle.”

Kevin Stent/Stuff Te Matapihi chair Basil Tapuke said there was no silver bullet for the Māori housing crisis. (File pic)

As former landowners of much of Aotearoa, it was “soul-destroying” Māori are now so underrepresented in home-ownership, the chair of Te Matapihi, an independent Māori housing advocacy group, said.

“Land is pretty central to Māori identity. If you’re separated from your land then you lose that identity,” Basil Tapuke said.

“But just from the general point of view, if you’re looking at your land and it’s either being used for something else or it’s going to rack and ruin that’s also soul-destroying.”

Tapuke, of Te Ātiawa, said the Government could immediately help mitigate the issue of Māori home-ownership with better funding and a better approach to help with housing intelligence.

“It needs to be by Māori for Māori. It’s about, how do you make it easier for Māori families to access that funding, how do you make it a better experience, I suppose.

“Sometimes you’re not aware of the full range of options that you might have to you.”

Funding would need to service the whole continuum of housing with different strategies in place to overcome barriers encountered in emergency housing through to private ownership.

“If you look across the whole continuum, say for example, if you look at Papakāinga Housing, the biggest restriction there is financing on Māori land – so what are the sort of tools and leverages you can use for that part of the continuum,” Tapuke said.

“There’s not one silver bullet.”