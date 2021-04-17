South Taranaki iwi opens 'portal' to multi-billion dollar esports industry

Memory Whakatutu, 11, and Cale Jenkins, 11, from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngāti Ruanui enjoys the new eSports arena, which has just been opened by Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui Trust in Hāwera.

An iwi office in South Taranaki has become a portal for young people into the multi-billion-dollar world of esports and gaming.

The new purpose-built eSports arena opened in Hāwera by Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui is an extension of the iwi’s 2NuiCODE programme, which teaches coding and robotics to students.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Ngaire Marsters, 11, is watched from the mobile grandstands by Nicola Coogan and Vincent Nuku, both 2nuicode educators, and kaiwhakahaere, Rachel Rae.

“We are really excited to be opening our new eSports facility, it’s a dynamic space for our tamariki and rangatahi to learn and grow,” said Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui, kaiwhakahaere, Rachel Rae.

“The programme has been designed to create lasting opportunities for rangatahi in the digital and gaming sector. It helps rangatahi to upskill and provides the opportunity to earn NZQA creative digital credits, while growing opportunities as professional gamers.”

The younger children will continue to use the coding and robotics classroom, while the new arena will be used by older students.

2NuiCode tutors Vincent Nuku, Marea Rudolph and Nicola Coogan work with students from a number of schools and kura, and run after school and holiday sessions.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff The arena has very comfortable chairs, as Ngaire Marsters, 11, and Pareamio Rawhihi, 11, found out.

Some schools, Including Pātea Area School, have gaming teams who will be training at the new arena.

Last week, the arena was busy with students visiting from a number of schools.

Playing eSports is a recognised career, but those who choose other paths gained valuable skills, including problem-solving and design thinking, from taking part in the programme, Coogan said.

“It's a safe environment, they’re learning digital citizenship and gaming with others rather than sitting in their rooms by themselves.”

Nuku said the programme captured the students who didn’t tend to play traditional sport.

“They're participating and working with other people, they have to join a team, they have to learn to work together, collaborate, and a team bond is really important.”

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Coogan, Nuku and Rae say the programme is beneficial, even for those who aren't interested in a career in the industry.

The 2NuiCODE programme was set up six years ago to inspire young people and show them where an interest in technology could take them.

The iwi has taken two groups to San Francisco to visit Silicon Valley as well, and will go again once it was allowed, he said.