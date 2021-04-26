Kahu huruhuru weaves the story of the pain and honour of Vietnam veterans

Tohunga raranga, or master weaver, Rangi Fitzgerald with his cloak he wove for Vietnam veterans, on display at Te Manawa.

Stories of hardship and brotherhood woven into a Māori cloak have helped a master weaver make peace from his experience of war.

Rangi Fitzgerald reflected on a long ago journey, at the age 19, boarding a plane for South Vietnam, as his kahu huruhuru, or cloak, was displayed at Te Manawa museum in Palmerston North for Anzac weekend.

It took Fitzgerald, 69, of Rangitāne decent, more than five years to weave the kahu huruhuru, named Te Hononga o Tūmatauenga o Vietnam, for the brothers and sisters with whom he experienced the war and the many struggles they faced when they returned home.

Fitzgerald worked the radios in the 16th Field Regiment. Vietnam veterans’ stories were all different, but their experience was the same, he said.

David Unwin/Stuff Tohunga raranga Rangi Fitzgerald wove this kahu hurhuru, Te Hononga o TÄmatauenga o Vietnam in 2013, in honour of Vietnam veterans.

Thousands of feathers from birds such as albatross, kiwi, pūkeko, Hawaii geese, takehē, and kōkako were woven in layers to tell the timeline, suffering and hope of those who fought.

“I believe I went there to follow in their footsteps, to come home and tell their story.

“We are pretty quick off the mark to make a joke and muck around. We’re pretty sharp. All of us Vietnam vets. But look in their eyes. All the s... is there, it’s just that we use jokes, laughter, to cover up.”

His hurt was clear in his eyes as he spoke about the treatment soldiers received when they returned home.

“The hardest for me was not being proud to wear my uniform.”

“The RSA wouldn’t let us join, they used to scoff at us and say, ‘what war?’ They wouldn’t accept us into their ranks.”

Flown home in darkness, he and his comrades were told not to tell anyone they fought in Vietnam.

They felt rejected by society and without support, but in the subsequent decades they found each other, Fitzgerald said.

Tony Pringle/Supplied Soldiers rest near the Horseshoe second checkpoint in Vietnam, during the war.

In the eight years since he completed the kahu huruhuru, it has featured at the tangi of 88 comrades.

“I've lost a lot of mates between the last 30 years that we’ve been out in the open, but we know who we are now.

“Something I’m doing now is something our Vietnam vets do, is come together and hug. There’s no such thing as shaking hands.”

Fitzgerald was presented with a badge from the Prime Minister Helen Clark in 2008 when veterans received an apology from the Crown.

He said he accepted the apology and forgave his country’s ill treatment of Vietnam veterans.

But as the years go on his health has been declining. His kidneys are working at 18 per cent of their capacity, and his heart 30 per cent, which he attributes to Agent Orange, a defoliant used in the Vietnam jungles that has been attributed to several types of cancers.

“You’ll find that a good percentage of us have all passed with the same disease.”

While Fitzgerald still feels hurt, the experience was worth it for the whānau he found.

“I never looked back, it was the highlight of my career. The fun, the comradery of mates and these fellas, I know we're not connected by blood, but they are my brothers and sisters.”