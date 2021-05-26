Learning how Māori ancestors got around the world by waka hourua

Māori TV's, Te Ao Mārama reporter spoke with master navigator, Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr about the four waka hourua open to the public still bringing history to life.

A unique festival, Te Hau Kōmaru, has been run this week in Tauranga to bring voyaging in waka hourua back to life.

Locals and visitors are getting to go on-board four classic Māori replica double-hull canoes classed as waka hourua named Hinemoana, Tairāwhiti, Haunui, and Ngahiraka-mai-tawhiti, to learn about the history of travel to the thrill of many so far.

They get to listen to crew members' stories of travelling around the world on these vessels and see how people live out on the ocean.

Lessons include navigation using the stars, winds and tides, also live music and a mobile education unit that housed some of the latest technology to interact with children as they learned more about waka hourua.

SUPPLIED Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr's Haunui waka hourua, part of the long distance waka fleet.

“The most important thing is we are showing waka is not just a story in a book, but it is real and about their ancestors. This helps to support history subjects in schools also”, Te Hau Kōmaru chair Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr said.

Teaching history

After the Tuia 250 festival, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern asked Barclay-Kerr if there were a way to bring about awareness of knowledge and history of the double-hulled canoe used in Aotearoa.

She also put aside money to build awareness about tūpuna use of the waka and to support history subjects in schools.

Hōhepa Pōtini, a volunteer from Ngāti Toa Rangatira, helped teach the children and parents how to set up and pack down a waka’s sail.

“I think it is a great idea for our children to learn about double-hull canoe and all things connected. And no doubt this learning will become a subject in all schools for our children.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Master waka navigator, Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr, is co-chair of the Tuia 250 committee co-ordinating the Captain Cook arrival commemorations.

Tauranga local Larry Baldock said he was amazed this waka travelled to America and Hono’lulu.

Lucy Shepard who was there with her children said “being Pākehā it’s just the best thing I can do is connect my kids with te ao Māori to make them understand what it really means to be a New Zealander. They love it.”

The Te Hau Kōmaru team will be heading to Auckland this week to teach and promote the world of waka hourua there.

This story first appeared on Te Ao – Māori News website and has been republished on Stuff with permission.