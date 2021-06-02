Sāmoa's prime minister-elect on the country's constitutional crisis

Samoa's Prime Minister-Elect Fiame Naomi Mata’afa won the election tv host Moana Maniapoto speaks with her about the constitutional crisis Samoa is now in.

Watch the full interview above. It has been six weeks since the election in Sāmoa and the Pacific nation is still in a constitutional crisis. Two leaders claim to be prime minister.

The caretaker prime minister has accused party FAST of treason and refuses to recognise the legitimacy of the new administration.

Anetone Sagaga/AP Samoa's Prime Minister-elect Fiame Naomi Mata'afa has been caught up in a constitutional crisis, she won the election last month, and has been locked out of Parliament as the outgoing leader claims he’s still in charge.

READ MORE:

* Samoa election turmoil: People have to wait for 'law to take its course', expert suggests paramount families should meet

* Samoa's attorney general recalls statement critical of judiciary as 'olive branch' offered to FAST

* Samoa election turmoil: Attorney-general applies to have judges disqualified over hearing on FAST's swearing-in ceremony

* Samoa election turmoil: Fiame Naomi Mata'afa says caretaker government 'lawbreaking'

* New Samoan Government could shift relations with China, diluting Beijing's influence in the Pacific

* Samoa election turmoil: Fiame Naomi Mata'afa says ousted PM needs to recognise role is 'by virtue of law' after he accuses Supreme Court of bias



This story first appeared on Te Ao – Māori News website and has been republished on Stuff with permission.