100-year-old never before seen Tusi Fa'alupega published for Sāmoa Language Week

Auckland Museum has made digitally available a Tusi Fa'alupega that's more than a century old in celebration of Sāmoa Language Week.

Deputy Chair of Auckland Museum’s, Pacific advisory group Dr Seulupe Falaniko Tomoniko says "A Fa'alupega acknowledges the matai titles from your villages...it's basically a collection of the salutations​from each village so people know who are the important matai and important taupou from various villages.​

"Modern Fa'alupega books not only have the highest of matai titles representing each village, but they also have their malae, and the names of their sa'o tama'ita'i, and the names of the kava ipu for each matai."

The Sāmoa o le Vavau Tusi Fa'alupega was compiled by American philologist​ William Churchill, but never published.

"I don't think it was set up initially to be a Tusi Fa'alupega, for me I think William Churchill set this up to be a historical article," says Tomoniko.

​There have been a few other Tusi Fa'alupegas that have been released, but Tomoniko says what makes Churchill's manuscript interesting is that it was bilingual.

Rereatea "Alofa atu nei. Alofa mai taeao " is the theme of Samoan Language week. It reinforces the importance of the language within communities around Aotearoa.

"There's a word that's often used in his Sāmoan version which is tulouna​ and his English version of tulouna is 'saving the grace', whereas my understanding of tulouna i​s that you're excusing yourself tulou, you tulouna​ before you say the matai title."

Tomoniko says although translations were interpreted differently, Churchill's motives were good. He wishes he had progressed and published the manuscript.

​"It would have been a great resource especially for our New Zealand born, who may have not fully had the grasp of the Sāmoan language, this would've been a wonderful resource."

To access the full Tusi Fa'alupega Sāmoa o le Vavau ​click here​.

Sāmoa Language Week 2021

This year’s Sāmoa language week theme is Poupou le lotoifale. Ola manuia le anofale which means Strengthen the posts of your house, for all to thrive.

