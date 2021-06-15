Ministry warns of dangers of assuming ethnicity after job ad social media outcry

A Government ministry says a social media outcry about an apparent lack of diversity in one of its job ads is a timely reminder of the dangers of assuming ethnicity.

The Ministry of Justice removed the job advertisement for an anti-racism task force after social media criticism about what online critics saw as its lack of diversity.

But a ministry spokeswoman said the people in the ad were a cross-section of gender, sexuality and ethnicity.

The advertisement, for members of a team building a National Action Plan Against Racism, was posted about midday Tuesday.

It drew the ire of some social media users due what some perceived to be a lack of diversity among those featured.

“Is that picture representative of who you’re hiring?” asked one Facebook user.

“Did nobody look at the picture for this ad regarding diversity and racism,” wrote another.

Facebook screenshot/Supplied The Ministry of Justice advertisement was removed following social media criticism for what many perceived to be a lack of diversity – an assumption the ministry warned against.

Others on social media echoed the criticism of the assumed lack of diversity, with one Twitter using writing: “Please tell me this is a joke.”

The advertisement was removed on Tuesday evening.

In a statement, a Ministry of Justice spokeswoman defended the advertisement and warned of the dangers of assuming ethnicity.

“The commentary on social media is a timely reminder of how damaging it can be to assume ethnicity.

“The people who appear in the advertisement for National Action Plan Against Racism are a cross-section of gender, sexuality and ethnicity.”

The Ministry of Justice had not received any formal complaints about the advertisement, the spokeswoman said.

“We have removed the original post because the commentary has distracted viewers from what is truly important; and that is to build a team to address racism nationally,” the spokeswoman added.

The advertisement said the Ministry of Justice was seeking people to be part of a team that builds a National Action Plan Against Racism.

“We are recruiting all levels from Policy Managers to Policy Advisors for a new team to deliver on this critical priority for Aotearoa,” it said.