Auckland lights up for final week of Matariki festivities to end Māori New Year

Christchurch’s inaugural Tirama Mai light festival starts this weekend, celebrating Matariki in the heart of the city and in New Brighton.

The final week of Matariki festivities will see locals decorating their homes in Christmas lights and the arrival of a monolithic light structure.

The nine-star Matariki constellation appears in the sky during winter months and signals the Māori New Year, representing a time of reflection and planning.

Here’s a rundown of what to expect in Auckland:

Parnell Business Association/Supplied A monolithic light structure has been erected in Parnell’s Herald Park as Matariki events continue in the Auckland.

Mountain of Light

A beaming, monolithic structure has been erected in Herald Park in Parnell.

Mountain of Light towers four-metres above the ground and was designed by renowned New Zealand artist Angus Muir.

It resembles a volcanic mountain, glowing as a result of “dramatic” lighting effects.

Viewers will be able to enjoy free coffee or hot chocolate with marshmallows on July 9, 16 and 23.

Claire Jager/Supplied Locals in central Auckland have started decorating their homes in Christmas lights to celebrate Māori New Year.

Arch Hill Community Lights

Residents of a central Auckland suburb have decorated their homes with Christmas lights for the Matariki season.

Arch Hill resident Claire Jager came up with the initiative, calling it “an excuse to have a mid-winter celebration”.

“I've got little kids, and when we celebrate Christmas in summer time, they don't really get to enjoy the lights,” she said.

“I grew up in the UK where it was dark really early, and seeing the Christmas lights was all part of the fun of the mid-winter celebration.”

Jager said around 10 houses in the neighbourhood have followed her in lighting up their homes.

“I think it's the kind of thing where if we do it each year, more and more people will do it as the awareness of Matariki grows,” she said.

Sky City/Supplied A Sky Tower light show will mirror a setting sun to signal the closing of the Matariki season later this week.

Matariki Light Trail

The nine stars of Matariki have inspired the transformation of the Maybury Reserve in Glen Innes into a “magical landscape”.

A “fairy light walkway” will guide visitors on a gentle walk where they are encouraged to remember loved ones in this family-orientated event.

A local street will also be lit up with “interactive fun stations”. The light trail will conclude on July 10 with a community concert featuring Māori and Pasifika music, and a fireworks display from 9pm.

Matariki Ki Runga

Auckland’s Sky Tower will shift between a blue and purple light display to symbolise Te Tirohanga, or viewing the Matariki constellation.

On July 9 the tower will light up to mirror a sunset, acknowledging the setting of the Matariki season.

An “immersive display” on the story behind Matariki will be set up in the Sky City plaza.

Parnell Business Association/Supplied Matariki refers to a constellation of stars that become visible during winter months. It signifies a time of reflection in Māori culture.

Vector Lights

A light show on the Harbour Bridge will illustrate the history and tribal linage of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, an iwi local to Auckland.

It will run for five minutes and be replayed every half hour from 6pm to midnight between July 9-11.

The best views of the light show can be found at Silo Park, Princes & Queens Wharves, Little Shoal Bay and on Maungawhau Mt Eden.

Other structures will also be lit up by Vector to celebrate Matariki, including Aotea Square, Auckland War Memorial Museum, Queen Street, and Quay Street