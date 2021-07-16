Westlake Boys High School amends uniform policy so students may show tā moko and taonga Māori

Ophir Cassidy is the first Māori judge with a moko kauae to be appointed to the district court. In a special sitting of the Manukau District Court at Te Kura Māori o Nga Tapuwae - Judge Cassidy's old school - she was sworn in.

Westlake Boys High School has amended its uniform policy, allowing students to wear tā moko and taonga Māori.

The high decile school on Auckland’s North Shore had a review of its uniform policy after two senior students, from Ngāpuhi, Te Aupōuri and Te Rarawa in the Far North, were said to be “deeply hurt” by a request to hide their tā moko.

Tā moko are traditional tattoos on the face or body done under traditional protocols. The designs typically represent the wearer’s iwi (tribe) and whakapapa (ancestry).

Following complaints from the students’ whānau, a hui was held, prompting the school board to review and amend its uniform policy.

Now, students may wear visible tā moko, as well as mau kakī, hei tiki and whakakai – traditional Māori neck pendants usually made with pounamu (greenstone) or bone.

Any student and their whānau will first need to inform the school on why they believe their tattoo is a tā moko.

The head of faculty or te pouarahi Māori (leader) will then decide if the visible tattoo should be recognised as tā moko.

Clarification must also be sought for taonga Māori.

Supplied Westlake Boys High School principal David Ferguson said allowing students to wear tā moko and taonga Māori was a positive move for the school.

Westlake Boys High School principal David Ferguson said the school board met in October last year. The full consensus was that amending the uniform policy would be a positive outcome.

He added that the hui prior had been a valuable learning experience for the board. The board also consulted with other schools with similar uniform policies.

“It felt like a good process to go through, and I think where we got to with the outcome was really positive.”

“The changes were made in time for the start of this school year.”

While not many students had visible tā moko, Ferguson said he had seen a lot more taonga Māori.

Te Pouarataki o Te Huarahi Reo Rua (leader of the bilingual programme) Johnny Waititi said the discussion took place around the same time as the Black Lives Matter movement.

Google Maps/Supplied Westlake Boys High School could be one of the only decile nine schools in Auckland to allow students to have visible tā moko and taonga Māori, Waititi said. (File photo)

“It was a time of change everywhere.”

Waititi, who is affiliated to the Ngāti Whātua, Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi and Te Whānau a Apanui iwi, said the policy amendment meant there were fewer barriers for Māori students to express themselves without fear of being “growled at” or looked at differently.

“Once people know how important tā moko is, it doesn’t become an issue.”

“It was also Māori wanting quality outcomes, and that happened for us. Our board supported us.”

He believed Westlake was one of the only decile nine schools in Auckland to allow tā moko.

“We’ve made some really big movement in honour of kaupapa Māori (topic) and te ao Māori (the Māori world view).”