Young Afghani refugee starts Persian rug import business to help exploited women in homeland

Zahoor Hussain intends to use earnings from his rug business to set up a workshop for weavers back in Afghanistan.

A young Afghani refugee has started a business importing Persian rugs to New Zealand, in the hope of helping women in his homeland escape exploitation.

Traditionally made, hand-woven, Persian rugs have been a status symbol for centuries. Depending on their size, colours and complexity they can sell for hundreds if not thousands of dollars on the international market.

The art of making them has been passed down among the women of Afghanistan for centuries, but they rarely see more than a tiny fraction of the money generated by their talent.

Zahoor Hussain, a 21-year-old refugee living in Palmerston North, has founded AINC – it stands for “adequate income” – to assist at least some of them to get their fair-share.

READ MORE:

* NZ has 'abandoned me', elderly father of terrorist attack victim says

* Afghan-Kiwis aim to turn war, terror into hope in Afghanistan

* Suicide bomb refugee abandoned by system: 'it's like being thrown into the jungle'

* Refugee teacher's expensive import will help women



Hussain said rug exporters exploited Afghani women by buying extremely cheap from individual households.

It denied them fair earnings from one of the few sources of independent income they were allowed.

“Afghanistan is a country where words such as gender equality and equity are words with no meaning.”

According to the United Nations, 59 per cent of marriages in Afghanistan are forced, 51 per cent of women suffer serious domestic abuse, and 80 per cent of suicide attempts are by women.

Hussain said if more companies paid a fair share to rug weavers, the women could be financially independent and have more options to live better, safer lives.

AINC sold its first rugs at Manawatū night markets in May and soon set up an online store.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Hussain, from Afghanistan, has se up a rug importing business to help people back home.

He has hired a representative in Afghanistan to buy rugs at markets and export them to New Zealand.

Once AINC makes $30,000, Hussain intends to use the sum to set up a co-operative workshop in Afghanistan through which women weavers can sell their wares.

Hussain said it would need to be in a large government-controlled city, where the women would be safer from the Taliban and other extremist groups, and he couldn’t just pay the women a fair price for rugs directly.

“If we pay them $400 for a rug, then it’s clear they’re getting money from Western sources. It could put them in danger.”

But a workshop, run locally but owned by an Afghani overseas, would give them some cover because there were many factories like that in the cities.

Hussain said he would pay the women at least enough to live comfortably. But they would know the risks better than he did, so he wanted to let them lead discussion on how much would be fair and safe.

He knows firsthand the importance of safety and self-determination from the restriction of his liberties growing up.

Hussain’s family fled Afghanistan during the war with the Soviet Union in the 1980s and he grew up in Pakistan until he was 13.

As Shia Muslims, Hussain’s family were a targeted minority in a country dominated by the Sunni Muslim sect.

Thousands have died in the sectarian violence between the two groups in Pakistan.

“Our people were targeted on a daily basis. I saw people die on a daily basis.”

The family escaped to Indonesia to seek asylum through the United Nations and came to New Zealand in 2018.

He had spent five years in limb, unable to work or attend school.

Hussain is now finishing year 13 at Freyberg High School while establishing AINC, and intends to go to university.

Hussain said he felt driven to make up for so many lost years, and to make the most of his good luck by finishing his education and making a difference in the world.