Helping hands needed for native tree planting in Sounds

Matua Neville Tahuaroa Neville is organising a native tree planting in the Marlborough Sounds on Tuesday, and needs some helping hands.

Volunteers are being sought to help plant native trees Queen Charlotte Sound on Tuesday, after wild weather disrupted planting last week.

Mātua Neville Tahuaroa said the Ministry of Primary Industries had funded 2500 native trees for his hapū to plant as part of the Government’s One Billion Tree programme.

Tahuaroa said he was on the hunt for about 15 people to help plant the remaining 500 trees on Tuesday, July 27, at the head of East Bay on Arapawa Island.

“Our whānau and hapū, of Te Atiawa, we have initiated a native tree planting project in the Queen Charlotte Sounds, right up the head of the bay ,” Tahuaroa said.

“I implemented it as part of our Matariki 2021 celebrations. Some members of our community, and our younger tamariki have played a part.”

However, last week’s weather halted the process and meant they could not get out to plant.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Matua Neville Tahuaroa is seeking help to plant native trees on Arapawa Island on Tuesday.

“Some of our whānau that come from the Far North, and Taranaki have had to go back. So that’s made our planting crew a lot less than we desire,” he said.

He said weather was looking positive for Tuesday, so they hoped to jump on a boat at 7.30am at the latest, from Waikawa Wharf to head out to plant the remainder of the trees.

“The boat is free and the kai for the day is free,” he said.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff The Ministry of Primary Industries had funded 2500 native trees to be planted in the Queen Charlotte Sounds. (file photo)

“We have all the rākau (trees) down there that are going to be planted, so all I need now is some manpower.

“As long as they're happy to dig a hole and put the trees in.”

Those wishing to help could call Tahuaroa on 021 083 44027 or his niece Mia Maru on 027 573 7281 to register their interest, or find out more.