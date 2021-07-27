Tūkākī tells Fonterra to 'stick to milking cows instead of milking Māori'

The chairman of Ngā Ngaru (National Māori Authority), Matthew Tūkākī, has fired shots across the bow of New Zealand’s largest agricultural company, Fonterra, over its application to trademark Māori words used in naming its Kāpiti cheese range.

“When I discovered that they intend on making applications to trademark Māori words and names, I think all Māori would agree with me that a corporate entity sure as hell does not own the use of Māori words or phrases,” Tūkākī said.

However, Fonterra has defended its move, saying the trademark applications are “to ensure the correct use of te reo on our Kāpiti-branded products” and will not impinge on any wider use of the words.

But Tūkākī is not convinced, and has vowed to block the applications.

“Let me be even clearer,” he said, “Fonterra needs to stick to milking cows instead of milking Māori – and that includes laying claim to Māori words and phrases.

“When Air New Zealand attempted to trademark the words ‘kia ora’, I said I would not stop until those applications were withdrawn.

“Well, here is the first message to Fonterra: cut it out, or I’ll see you in up and down dale for a fight for the heart and soul of te reo Māori.

“By all accounts, it appears Fonterra is attempting to trademark words that would then otherwise restrict smaller Māori business from their use, including the word kōwhai,” Tūkākī said.

“In no-one's world is it OK to take Māori words and meanings and attempt to own them, thereby having Māori possibly beg to use them ourselves without fear of a cease and desist letter.

“It is pure arrogance that this company thinks it has the right to even attempt to do this.

“Who specifically did they consult with, who gave them this advice and who signed off on it? Was it the board of Fonterra? Was it the CEO? If it was, someone needs to get a good talking to,” Tūkākī said.

Tūkākī said he would be writing to the New Zealand intellectual property organisation and the minister responsible to oppose any applications.

“It’s time for those sorts of decisions to be vested purely with Māori, saying it's our language, it's not Fonterra’s.”

supplied From Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Pikiao and Ngāti Awa, Tiaki Hunia is the director of inclusion and Māori strategy at Fonterra.

Tiaki Hunia, pouhere Māori (director of inclusion and Māori strategy) at Fonterra, said the company simply wanted “to encourage and celebrate the use of te reo Māori”.

“This is why we have recently undertaken work to ensure the correct use of te reo on our Kāpiti-branded products,” Hunia said.

“This has seen us update our branding to add a macron to the word Kāpiti.

“We have held trademark registrations for the use of the word Kāpiti on dairy products since 1998, and for the logo since 2008, but these were filed at the time without the macron. The recent trademark applications have been made to correct this mistake.

“Alongside this, we have also been updating the names of our existing Kāpiti cheese products to ensure correct spelling and use of macrons.

“When selecting cheese product names, we have been mindful to choose generic terms which describe the attributes of the cheese. For example ‘pakari’ means ‘firm’, like the texture of the cheese.

“We ensured we applied for trademarks solely for the use of the words on the narrow product categories we operate in. We have not sought to trademark the general use of the words, or the use of the words in every context.

“We are very aware of the cultural importance of te reo Māori. We have undertaken this work with the guidance of experts in te reo Māori and in line with our principles to encourage use of te reo in an appropriate manner,” Hunia said.

