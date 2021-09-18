Māori, sport and education the trifecta for departing Massey lecturer

Jeremy Hapeta has a new role as a senior lecturer in Māori physical education at University of Otago.

Jeremy Hapeta is well known in rugby and academic circles in Manawatū, but he is leaving the region to work for University of Otago, a move he likens to going from the Hurricanes to the Highlanders. George Heagney reports.

Jeremy Hapeta says he has always followed his opportunities, whether they be academic or rugby.

It’s taken the former Manawatū prop around the world for sport and set him on his professional path in tertiary education, where he is now taking the next step to advance his career.

Hapeta, of Ngāti Raukawa descent, has worked at Massey University for 15 years, but finished this week. He will soon be heading south for a new job at the University of Otago.

The role in Dunedin is as a senior lecturer in physical education and Māori physical education, the realisation of a “life-long dream”.

“It’s the All Blacks giving you the call up really.”

There is a need to train people so they can teach with a Māori focus in schools. People such as Hapeta, who have studied in that area, are “a rare breed”.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Jeremy Hapeta is leaving Massey University after more than a decade to work at University of Otago.

Working in a Māori space is where he thrives, and he hopes to create a pathway for Māori into tertiary education.

“Under-25 New Zealanders are ethnically diverse, there’s more Māori and Pasifika. They’re the ones having young families.

“It’s a big bunch and someone needs to be responsible for them.”

He says the university has a high number of postgraduate and master’s students who are Māori and their work resonates with him.

“I think I would probably add some value and complement what they’re already doing and probably change [for me] is good.”

He likes working with the underdog, in academics and rugby, and enjoys applying a Māori lens to his work, something he hopes to do in Dunedin.

“For me that’s the magic ingredient. If I can combine Māori with sport and education, then that’s the trifecta for me.”

Hapeta believes he still has more to achieve as an academic after 10 years as a lecturer, and the new role has huge potential for him personally and professionally.

“It’s probably going to set me on a positive pathway just on the reputation of the department. Also the quality of the people they have got there.

“If you listen to anyone who makes it into the All Blacks they talk about the environment and how much they learn.

“It will probably be similar for me to go and say ‘wow, there’s so much more I need to learn’.

“I’ll saturate myself with those quality academics I’m hoping are going to be positive influence for me in my career.”

Murray Wilson/Stuff Jeremy Hapeta has been heavily involved in rugby and academics.

He feels he has made a positive contribution to Massey and the experience for students and colleagues.

Even though he is leaving, he says he will always feel connected to Massey, the place that gave him an opportunity as a second-chance learner.

Hapeta didn’t immediately go into tertiary studies when he was young. After he finished school at Manawatū College he worked at a meat works in Levin for two years.

But he “swam up stream”, coming from Foxton to study teaching at Massey in 1998.

As well as his work, rugby has been a big part of his life and he will miss the Manawatū rugby community, having had a lengthy career as a player and coach.

After playing club rugby for Athletic in Levin and for Horowhenua Kāpiti, he joined the Te Kawau club in Manawatū, who were then a powerhouse.

He played for the Central Vikings colts side in 1998 and in 1999 was picked for the senior Manawatū men and the New Zealand Divisional XV.

In 2002 and 2003 he was in the Hurricanes Development XV.

Craig Simcox/Stuff Jeremy Hapeta dives off to score a try for Te Kawau against Marist in his playing days in 2002.

Once he finished his studies he taught at Linton Camp School, but he left New Zealand to play rugby in Sapporo, Japan for the Hokkaido Barbarians.

Then it was on to Italy, where he coached in Biella, where he met his wife Paola.

He then moved to France, just across the border from Spain, where he resumed playing in 2006 and 2007.

But a job as a senior tutor of health and physical education came up at Massey and because he always follows his opportunities, he returned home.

He had three years at the college of education, before moving to the school of sport and exercise and has been a lecturer since 2011.

While working back at Massey he also completed his master’s in education and then his PhD on the inclusion of Māori culture when developing rugby team culture.

His PhD focused on how increased connections between Māori culture and team culture helps rugby players on and off the field.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Jeremy Hapeta enjoys applying a Māori lens to his work.

Because he was working at the university he was asked by Black Ferns legend and Massey staffer Farah Palmer to coach the Varsity women’s team in 2008.

He was called up to coach the Varsity A men in 2010 as an assistant coach for the late Geoff Thompson.

They reached four consecutive finals from 2010 to 2013 and won Hankins Shield titles in 2010 and 2011. Hapeta was head coach in 2013 after Thompson stood down.

He says he has always answered the call to help teams for a session whether it was the Manawatū Turbos or Massey Vets, and is still sighted around the fields during rugby season.

He has been an assistant coach of the Manawatū Development men’s team, a resource coach and Māori cultural advisor for the Manawatū Cyclones women and mentor for Manawatū Rugby Union’s Puna leadership programme.