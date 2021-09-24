Significant moment inspires Manawatū teen to Manu Kōrero win

Manukura student Aria Komene won the junior English section at the national Manu Kōrero speech competition.

An emotional hikoi provided the inspiration for a young speech maker at the national Manu Kōrero competition.

Manawatū teen Aria Komene, who goes to Manukura, won the junior English section of the secondary school speech competition in Palmerston North on Thursday.

The event was held online due to Covid-19, with judges viewing recorded versions of the speeches from the regional finals earlier in the year. The winners were named with competitors watching via Zoom.

Aria, 13, said she was excited, shocked and thankful about the win.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Aria Komene was excited, shocked and thankful about the win.

Her speech was based on a hikoi in May, where hundreds of people marched through Feilding asking the Manawatū District Council to reconsider its stance on Māori wards.

It wasn’t hard to get motivated on the topic and talking about it came naturally, she said.

“It was my whānau, my hapū, my iwi all involved.”

The hikoi was a significant event, so she wanted to talk about it.

It was the first time the year 9 student had entered a competition like this.

David Unwin/Stuff A hikoi through Feilding to ask the Manawatū District Council to reconsider its stance on Māori wards was the inspiration for Aria Komene's speech.

Aria wasn’t the only Manawatū student to impress, as Te Atahaia Durie from Mana Tamariki won the award for best female speaker in the junior Māori category and finished second.

Manukura student Matariki Black was third equal in the senior English grade.

Mana Tamariki’s Taarewa-i-te-rangi was second in the senior Māori competition and was named the best female speaker.

H'Zel Hetaraka from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi Marae in Auckland won the junior Māori section, Khalia Wilson from Te Kura Tuarua o Te Kamo in Northland won the senior English category and Te Ākauroa Jacob from Ōtaki’s Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Rito won the senior Māori competition.

Jacob also won the awards for best impromptu speech, best male speaker and best prepared in senior Māori.

Wilson won the award for best prepared and Sophia Clarke-Walker, who was second in the senior English, from Te Pā o Rākaihautū in Christchurch, won best impromptu speech.

The E tipu e Rea Trophy for the highest aggregate score in English and Māori went to Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae from Auckland.

Nick Fonotoe, of Manawatū Horowhenua Māori Teachers, said he was impressed with the calibre of the speeches and the wonderful ideas presented.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Meihana Durie, left, and Rawiri Tinirau announce the winners.

“The winners were all amazing in their own way. Eloquence in terms of pronunciation, confidence in how they stood, their passion about the topics they stood for.

“Every time it just blows us away.”

The trophies will be presented to winners once the country is in alert level 1.

Fonotoe was pleased with how the event ran online, but said the organisers would look at improving the video quality for next year because there was a difference in the quality of recordings.

In the other awards, Kiringāua Cassidy of King’s High School in Dunedin was third in the senior Māori competition.

Amiorangi Scott from Rotorua’s Te Kura o Te Koutu was third in the junior English grade and Waiatara Borell-Crown from Te Wharekura o Te Kaokaoroa o Pātetere in Putāruru and Aria Thomas-Te Awa from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe in Northland were joint second.

Taihoronukurangi Lemon from Te Kura o Manutuke in Gisborne was second in the junior Māori category.