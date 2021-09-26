Prominent local historian passes away

John Mitchell passed away on Thursday last week. Mitchell was a prominent Māori historian whose work with his wife won multiple awards.

Māori historian and well-known Nelsonian John Mitchell passed away last week.

Mitchell, of Ngāti Tama, Ngāti Ātiawa, and Ngāti Toa, was a prominent historian who just last month published his latest book with his wife, Hilary.

The couple wrote the award-winning four-volume series Te Tau Ihu O Te Waka over a decade from 2004 until 2014, a series, after being asked by kaumātua (elders) in the 1980s to compile the history of Māori in Te Tauihu (top of the South Island).

The Mitchells’ research helped support the Te Tiriti (Treaty) claims of the eight iwi of Te Tauihu.

He was deeply involved in Te Ao Māori (the Maori world) in Whakatū. Mitchell served as Whakatū Marae secretary in the late 70s and early 80s, was a board member of Wakatū Incorporation from 1988 to 1994, was the first chair of Ngāti Tama Trust, and was the deputy chair of Te Runanganui o Te Tau Ihu o Te Waka a Maui (the Grand Council of Tribes of Nelson and Marlborough).

LUZ ZUNIGA/Stuff Hilary and John Mitchell explaining the history of the lighthouse on the Boulder Bank at a fundraiser in 2019.

Mitchell had been battling a rare form of cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2009. Though he did not want to highlight his own case, he stepped forward last year to lobby the Government against taxing unfunded cancer treatment drugs on behalf of others in the same situation.

His passing was noted by Ngāti Koata Trust, which posted a farewell message to Mitchell on Friday.

Nelson’s deputy mayor Judene Edgar said “a great tōtara has fallen”, and expressed her condolences to Hilary and the Mitchell whānau.

“John Mitchell will be remembered for his research, his historical books and his contribution to many local, regional and national organisations.”

He has donated his body to the Otago Medical School.

A service will be held next Saturday. Due to Covid restrictions, the service will be invite-only.