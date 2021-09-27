Comedian Jimi Jackson teams up with rangatahi vaccination campaign

Māori comedian and YouTube star Jimi Jackson has jumped on board Ngāti Rangatahi's vaccination campaign.

Popular New Zealand stars are being enlisted for a campaign aimed at boosting rangatahi Māori vaccination rates.

The first to jump on board Ngāti Rangatahi’s social media campaign is Jimi Jackson, a well-established Māori comedian and YouTube star with more than 1 million followers on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

Jackson gained a following after posting short videos to Vine, a popular platform from the early 2010s. He was then offered a show on Māori Television and has continued creating content for his YouTube channel and TikTok.

Ngāti Rangatahi co-leader Tauawhi Bonilla said Jackson was the perfect person to collaborate with to get messaging through to young people, especially rangatahi Māori.

Supplied Tauawhi Bonilla is leading the Ngāti Rangatahi vaccination campaign with Maioha Panapa.

“He's the most established of all the [Kiwi] influencers,” Bonilla said. “He’s really excited and it’s great to get him to be a part of it.”

Jackson also worked with the Ministry of Health in 2020, teaming up with Dr Lily Fraser to ask pātai (questions) about the flu vaccine and if it protects against Covid-19 to help demystify mate karona (coronavirus). That campaign got 525,000 views on Facebook.

A Colmar Brunton poll identified that key barriers rangatahi faced when deciding about the Covid vaccine were a lack of understanding of the vaccine’s safety, the perceived dangers of the Delta variant, and misinformation from anti-vaxxers – particularly those from overseas.

Maioha Panapa, co-leader of Ngāti Rangatahi, said government messaging had not catered to the younger generation, which has left many young Māori behind when making informed decisions about the Covid vaccine.

The universal messaging wasn’t hitting home for young people, but she hoped the tailored messaging from Ngāti Rangatahi, using known faces and popular content creators, would capture their attention.

Youth health expert Associate Professor Terryann Clark said rangatahi are constantly bombarded with information, so when it’s not appealing or emotionally engaging, they ignore it.

“Our young people are super savvy consumers of information and I think we have to be really careful about how we market to young people because when they see a public service announcement they just turn off.

“If we want to appeal to young people, we have to be a lot more subtle and clever. We need to make sure it’s young people-focused, isn’t too preachy, and appeals to them in a way that’s not patronising.”

Ngāti Rangatahi's campaign vision was to speak to young people on the platforms they engage with through content that resonates emotionally with them, whether that’s with a laugh or speaking to their hearts, Panapa said.

“Because our young ones today have to absorb [content] in a fast pace, if you’re not engaging in the first 10 seconds, you’re not going to take it in.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Waikato-Tainui chief executive Donna Flavell was on hand to oversee the mass vaccination event at the Hopuhopu Sports Grounds near Ngāruawāhia on Saturday.

Following the campaign’s launch on Saturday at a mass Waikato Tainui vaccination event, where more than 300 people, including 280 Māori, received their jabs, Panapa said many families were setting an example for their rangatahi by getting their vaccines alongside their children.

At the Hopuhopu Sports Ground event near Ngāruawāhia, the Rangatahi rōpū handed out spot prizes and captured images for the campaign, which Bonilla was excited to start uploading on its TikTok and Instagram accounts.

However, a funding setback from the Ministry of Health meant that apart from kupu hou (new words) of the day, other content could not be uploaded yet.

A second round of mass vaccinations is set to take place at Hopuhopu on October 30.