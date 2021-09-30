Former rep lays complaint against Waihōpai rūnaka over $400,000 write-off for loans

An official complaint has been made to the Charities Commission after an Invercargill rūnaka​ wrote off more than $400,000 loaned out to a trust bidding for health contracts.

The Department of Internal Affairs, which oversees the Charities Commission, confirmed it had received a complaint about ​Waihōpai Rūnaka Incorporated, while the rūnaka had commissioned an independent investigation.

Kaumātua and long-serving former rūnaka representative Michael Skerrett told Stuff he had made the complaint, but declined to comment further.

Skerrett was behind a public notice published in The Southland Times last week that called for a meeting of the Waihōpai Rūnaka to discuss the “reasons behind the formal complaint lodged with the Charities Commission”.

The complaint centred on “inappropriate governance and management oversight of finances/behaviours” and failure to meet the compliance of various government and iwi entities.

A draft financial report shows $199,640 was written off for the 2020 financial year, and $203,714 for the previous year – a total of $403,354. The written-off funds are understood to form part of the complaint to the Charities Commission.

It is understood the funds were originally loaned from the rūnaka to another trust to bid for health contracts, which was to have been paid back after the contracts were secured.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Former Waihōpai Rūnaka representative Michael Skerrett has raised concern about governance at the rūnaka. (File photo)

The rūnaka, according to its annual reports, provides a range of cultural and social initiatives, including hosting at its marae and working with agencies like police, Corrections, Oranga Tamariki and the Invercargill City Council.

Two annual returns from the rūnaka for 2018 and 2019 were still listed as being ‘processed’ on the Charities Commission website.

Charities Services general manager Mike Stone said as a separate process, the agency had reviewed the charity’s most recent performance report – for 2020 – and had been working with the charity “to make changes in order to fully comply with the reporting standards”.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The Murihiku Marae redevelopment will create a cultural and community hub for Waihōpai Māori.

“As the charity is now subject to our regulatory processes, it is not appropriate to make any further comment.”

Skerrett, a long-serving Waihōpai representative on Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, the iwi’s tribal council, was replaced by Odele Stehlin, who was the alternate representative for the last three years, in July.

In a statement Stehlin said: “Good governance is a priority for Waihōpai Rūnaka.

“We are aware of the claims made by a member and have commissioned an independent investigation to look into the matters raised.

“We will ensure if any learnings come from that review process that they are implemented.”

It was inappropriate to comment further until that investigation was completed, she said.

A meeting to discuss the matter would be held at the pan-tribal marae in Invercargill, Ngā Hau E Whā at 7pm on Wednesday.