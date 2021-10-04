'This is in our backyard' - Māori health leader's plea for vaccination

Lady Tureiti Moxon, an interim board member of the Māori Health Authority which Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare has described as a “game changer for our people”.

A third Hamilton testing station is seeing high demand after the Delta variant reached Waikato.

And Māori health provider Te Kōhao Health is calling for greater leadership and has ramped up its own swabbing and vaccination service in response to the latest Covid case in the city.

Managing director Tureiti Moxon said the centre had started vaccinating seven days a week at Kirikiriroa Marae after parts of Waikato went to level three on Sunday night. She said a lot of people were also arriving to be swabbed.

The boost to the service was in response to a Hamilton person being hospitalised with the virus.

A Te Kōhao Health nurse went to the home of the Hamilton case to swab eight household members, with their test results proving negative.

Lady Tureiti said they were alerted by the DHB to the case, and would return in the next few days to do a follow-up test.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The FONO vaccination pop-up in Te Atatū South is trying to raise Covid-19 jab rates in Auckland's Pasifika community.

The centre had been vaccinating 150-200 people a day, she said. “Now this is in our backyard, those numbers should amp up.”

Lady Tureiti said it was time for leaders to step up, and she was surprised by the Destiny Church protest in Auckland at the weekend.

“We need leadership everywhere. At the moment, there's not a lot of it going on in some parts of our community.

“We're fighting battles on all sides, because people are just being resistant to the vaccination.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Kym Tipene swabs Jerrie Uerata at the Te KÅhao Health testing and a vaccination centre at their Hamilton marae.

Te Kōhao Health had done well reaching its older population, but vaccination rates fell away among those younger than 50 and rangatahi.

There was a lot of misinformation around, and she didn’t want to see blame attached to those not getting vaccinated.

“That's not what this is about. This is about all of us taking leadership within our families to have this done.”

The vaccine was the only answer to the pandemic, she said.

“If we're going to look after our future generations and the people we love, then we need to have our whānau vaccinated, and that's the only protection we have right now against this virus.

“It’s here, it's in our backyard. And it's a monster. So we can't keep saying we are not affected by this.”