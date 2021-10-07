Whistle-blower holds meeting after rūnaka​ writes off more than $400,000 in loans

Michael Skerrett called a rūnaka meeting over concerns about $400,000 given out in loans being written-off.

Kaumātua and former rūnaka representative Michael Skerrett says a meeting he called gave him a chance to explain why he lodged a complaint about the rūnaka writing off loans it had given out.

Skerrett made an official complaint to the Charities Commission after Waihōpai Rūnaka Incorporated wrote off more than $400,000 loaned out to a trust bidding for health contracts.

Late last month he put a notice in The Southland Times calling for a meeting of the Invercargill-based Waihōpai Rūnaka to discuss the reasons behind his complaint.

The meeting, held on Wednesday, was short but informative, Skerrett said.

“I didn't name people or anything like that.”

The meeting was a chance to explain the reasons for the complaint, which centred around governance and management oversight over financial compliance.

More than 30 rūnaka members were at the meeting and several others joined online. They were supportive of the complaint and the resulting investigation, Skerrett said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Skerrett is a former Waihōpai Rūnaka representative.

Skerrett declined to comment further, but said it was important the “investigation ran its course”.

Last week Stuff reported a draft financial report from Waihōpai Rūnaka Incorporated showed $199,640 was written off for the 2020 financial year, and $203,714 for the previous year – a total of $403,354.

It was understood those funds were originally loaned from the rūnaka to another trust to bid for health contracts.

Charities Services confirmed it had received a complaint concerning Waihōpai Rūnaka Incorporated, and the complaint was in the “process of being assessed in accordance with our compliance approach”.

“As the charity is now subject to our regulatory processes, it is not appropriate to make any further comment,” a spokesperson said.

Skerrett, a long-serving Waihōpai representative on Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, the iwi’s tribal council, was replaced in July.

He declined to comment if he was replaced because he had raised concerns about Waihōpai Rūnaka Incorporated.