Fully vaccinated Te Matatini champions urge other kapa haka groups to do the same

Ngā Tūmanako kapa haka tutor and member Kawariki Morgan explains why it is essential for the rōpū to be completely vaccinated.

An invitation to perform at a cultural festival in Rarotonga back in August was the final carrot to get every member of Ngā Tūmanako, reigning Te Matatini champions, across the double-dose vaccination line.

Ngā Tūmanako kapa haka tutor and member Kawariki Morgan says that having the rōpū completely vaccinated was vital to him and his sister, rōpū co-tutor, Reikura.

“As a kapa haka, as whānau, we have kids at our practice, we have our elders come to our practices, so we really saw the importance of protecting everyone,” he says.

Due to the pandemic, popular kapa haka festival Te Matatini, Herenga Waka, Herenga Tangata, has been postponed for the second time.

The organisers have prepared for a variety of eventualities, including delays and cancellations.

Onstage for Ngā Tūmanako, Kawariki Morgan, centre, is flanked by Te Ora Pahewa and Jeffery Ruha.

At the end of this month, a decision is expected as to which strategy will be pursued.

Morgan thinks that everyone attending large-scale events like Te Matatini and Rhythm and Vines should be vaccinated, a sentiment shared by the prime minister.

“I think it’s inevitable, and I think it’s important. It signals how urgent it is for everyone, not just Māori, but I suppose Māori because we are lagging behind on the uptake of the vaccine, but everyone needs to get vaccinated.”

A vaccinated rōpū

Morgan says he advised his kaihaka (performers) to get vaccinated before flying to Rarotonga to perform at the Te Maeva Nui Cook Island cultural festival held in August 2021.

“It was a pretty clear-cut decision,” he said, because Rarotonga is a Covid-free country, and they wanted to keep themselves and the tangata whenua of Rarotonga safe.

“It was, ‘If you want to come, get vaccinated. If you don't want to get vaccinated, well, you have to stay in Aotearoa.’ So that was probably the carrot that got a lot of them across the line, but it worked.”

Morgan says one of the drawbacks of a virtual Matatini is capturing the audience's energy to boost a performance, and as kaihaka, they must be prepared for it.

“The real difficult thing, if these lockdowns and restrictions still continue, is being able to practise in a rōpū which you can’t do really in Zoom, so we’re hoping we get down to a level where we can all practise together.”

This story first appeared on Te Ao – Māori News and has been republished on Stuff with permission.