New Aotearoa keyboard makes adding macrons easy for Windows te reo Māori users

Dan Te Whenua Walker, the co-chairman of Microsoft's indigenous working group, teaches a few key tech terms in te reo. (Video from April 2020)

Kaimahi in Microsoft’s indigenous team have created an easy to use Aotearoa keyboard which allows whānau to see their natural language reflected in the international platform.

It was a frustrated conversation in a cafe last year that sparked the idea to merge the New Zealand English and te reo Māori keyboard in the Windows 11 update, creating the default Aotearoa keyboard for users in New Zealand.

After last week’s launch, users just push the tilde button (~) then the appropriate vowel to add the tohutō, or macron, they want as they use te reo Māori.

Microsoft’s global chair of Indigenous Employee Resources Group Dan Te Whenua Walker and Ellie Greenly led a team of 25 people to make te reo Māori more accessible.

Te Whenua Walker, of Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāti Maniapoto, Tūhourangi and Ngāti Kahungunu, has been on his reo journey for 10 years and realised those who didn’t have a background in technology struggled to use the previously released te reo Māori keyboard.

Supplied Dan Te Whenua Walker is passionate about making te reo Māori accessible for his whānau and other users across Microsoft's platforms.

“It was really frustrating trying to use macrons in my language.

“Most Māori whānau just won't use it, they're struggling to interact with macrons in a way to use their language.

“All of my family and friends either do not use te reo Māori because it’s too much of a hassle, or they don't use the macrons which makes the words unreadable.”

Difficulty switching between settings to use the reo Māori keyboard had pushed many to copy and paste vowels with a tohutō from elsewhere, or not use them at all, Te Whenua Walker said.

Supplied Ellie Greenly, a tauira of te reo Māori, has led Microsoft's switch from two keyboards to one inclusive Aotearoa keyboard.

“We ran it though the test of, ‘Can my mum do it over the phone,’ and it didn’t pass.”

Within a week of their kōrero, Greenly had set up a meeting with Microsoft’s head office to discuss development. A few months later and after more than 100,000 datasets, they were reach to launch.

The grassroots keyboard’s kaupapa was to ensure people could easily see and use te reo without the clumsy keyboard switching, Te Whenua Walker said.

Supplied The new Aotearoa keyboard will remove the clumsiness of the previous te reo Māori and English keyboards.

“It was about accessibility and how we make it more accessible to Māori whānau.

“Now people like my dad, who interacts with various technology with his work, can interact with macrons.”

Greenly said the launch of the keyboard opened up opportunities for inclusivity and diversity across all sectors. Given te reo Māori is one of the official languages of New Zealand, it was only right to make it as accessible as possible, she said.

Users can also download a language pack that will spell check standardised kupu Māori.

While it's not yet available for different iwi dialects, Te Whenua Walker hoped they would release another pack in future after discussions with experts.