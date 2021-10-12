'Only fragments' of land remain in Māori hands today

Almost all Māori land south of the Manawatū River passed through the Native Land Court before being made available to the Crown or private buyers.

Horowhenua Māori were left with a small fraction of their land due to the historic actions of the Native Land Court.

Historian Paul Husbands told the Waitangi Tribunal on Tuesday about ownership of land south of the Manawatū River in the past 150 years, as the Porirua ki Manawatū district inquiry continued.

As part of the inquiry, the Ngāti Raukawa iwi confederation claims thousands of hectares of land between Kāpiti and Manawatū was taken from Māori historically.

Husbands said most of the land north of the Manawatū River, which belonged to Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Kauwhata and affiliated hapū and iwi, was bought directly by the Crown, but land to the south of the river passed through the Native Land Court and was made available to the Crown or private buyers.

He said the Native Land Court divided up and designated the owners of most of the land belonging to Ngāti Raukawa and affiliated groups between the Manawatū River and Kukutauaki Stream.

“In 1873 and 1894 alone the court ordered certificates of title for at least 75 blocks of Raukawa land, covering a combined area of 221,000 acres. Much of the land processed by the court was subsequently purchased by the Crown.”

The Crown bought 57,000 hectares of Ngāti Raukawa land between 1874 and 1881 and 16,000 hectares was bought by private interests.

Husbands said reserves on Ngāti Raukawa land south of the Manawatū River were created in two ways: areas of land could be declared “inalienable”, which meant the land was unable to be transferred to new ownership, or when land was set aside as part of a Crown purchase.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Historian Paul Husbands told the Porirua ki Manawatū inquiry at a Waitangi Tribunal hearing of how only a fraction of land south of the Manawatū River remains in Māori hands today. (File photo).

In some cases no restrictions on alienation were made and most of the land set aside was purchased by the Crown or private interests, he said.

The court recommended 43 sections be made inalienable between 1867-74 and 1881-86, which “made up a combined area of less than 10,000 acres out of the approximately quarter million acres” in the area.

He said the court did not protect tribal land from future alienation or ensure Māori retained sufficient land.

Of the 50 blocks bought by the Crown from 1874 and 1881, 31 were purchased outright with no provision made for reserves, but 16,000 hectares were set aside from the 57,000 purchased.

This left some groups with reserves, while others were left with little or nothing.

Husbands said the legal restrictions on the alienation of land were never absolute and the Government allowed the sale of more Māori land.

“The remaining restrictions on the alienation of reserved land were annulled by the Native Land Act 1909, which stipulated that previously protected Māori land could be bought and sold in the same manner as European land.”

The purchase of Ngāti Raukawa land resumed in the 1940s and most of the land previously protected was purchased by private European interests, Husbands said.

He said only fragments of the land originally set aside from purchase by Ngāti Raukawa and affiliated groups remained today.

“This is just 6 per cent of the total area originally designated as inalienable by the Native Land Court.

“Of the more than 41,000 acres of Ngāti Raukawa land south of the Manawatū River set aside from Crown land purchases between December 1874 and November 1881, only 1605 acres, 4 per cent, remain as Māori land today.”