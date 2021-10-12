Māori advisers one click away for whānau with Covid-19 vaccination questions

A Māori adviser option on the Covid vaccine information helpline has proved popular since its launch just over a week ago (file photo).

Whānau looking for answers to any Covid-19 vaccine questions now have a direct line to Māori advisers.

The Covid Vaccination Healthline, run by Whakarongorau Aotearoa – New Zealand Telehealth Services, has been supporting the Covid-19 response by answering thousands of calls a day from people looking to book in a vaccine and ask health professionals the tough questions about its safety.

As Māori continue to lag behind the general population’s vaccination rates, Whakarongorau Aotearoa launched a direct line to Māori advisers who take a whakawhanaungatanga, or relationship building, approach to their kōrero.

It's about creating equity, chief executive Andrew Slater said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: The gaps in Marlborough's vaccine roll-out

* Covid-19: Legal action launched in effort to boost Māori vaccination rates

* Covid-19: How to talk to vaccine fence-sitters



Frontline Māori staff, iwi health providers and the Ministry of Health worked together to create a Māori experience aimed to increase whānau engagement and participation in the vaccination rollout, and it’s working, Slater said.

SUPPLIED Whakarongorau Aotearoa's chief executive Andrew Slater says most of the calls they receive are from people with questions about the vaccine.

Of the general population eligible for vaccination, 82 per cent have received their first jab, but for Māori that's just under 60 per cent.

To speak to a Māori adviser, simply call the Covid vaccine helpline, 0800 28 29 26, then push 1.

When the service launched last Monday, 279 people chose to speak to a Māori adviser. In the first week more than 1400 people had followed the same path.

Chief customer experience officer Mary Lose said there were 313 Māori advisers across their contact centres.

Of those, 42 per cent were either proficient or fluent in te reo Māori, but it’s the cultural expertise that gets the results, Lose said.

“For Māori, it wasn’t actually language-based, it was whakawhanaungatanga and feeling safe enough to speak to someone of your culture.

“There's a little bit of work in the whakawhanaungatanga, but once we got to the business end of the call, Māori were happy to talk to us.”

Supplied Whakarongorau Aotearoa's chief customer experience officer Mary Lose says putting whanaungatanga at the forefront of their calls with Māori has helped improved vaccination outcome.

If the person was happy to book their vaccine from that point, often they would book in the rest of their whānau at the same time, she said.

While there was already a translation service available, creating a streamlined service for whānau to speak to Māori advisers was a key way to support tangata whenua across the country, Slater said.

“One of the interesting things for us as an organisation, like the rest of the health sector, was understanding our contribution towards inequity.

“When we create an environment where communities can support themselves with technology, we remove a lot of these inequities.

“The information they have is clinically excellent and culturally excellent enough to help.”

Slater said his kaimahi, or staff, speak to hundreds of people a day with questions about the vaccine’s safety. Every question is legitimate, and the team have the answers, he said.

“There's a lot of people out there with a curiosity or a concern about the vaccine, so please call us, so you can make sure you’re getting the right information. We will not judge you.

“I think it’s fantastic that these people have the courage to pick up the phone and talk to someone who knows.”