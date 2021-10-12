Health leader says anti-vax church leaders harming Māori

Māori health leader Hector Matthews is calling on anti-vaccination church leaders to stop spreading Covid-19 misinformation.

A health leader has blasted anti-vaccination church leaders for spreading harmful messages at a hui discussing Māori vaccination efforts.

The comments came during a meeting between Māori health agencies, the Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare and other government officials in Ōtautahi on Tuesday.

Māori and Pacific health executive director Hector Matthews said some mainstream churches were causing problems in trying to get Māori vaccinated.

“The Brian Tamaki crowd and his whānau who walk around saying God’s going to protect you are a real problem for us.”

Matthews said Tamaki was sending a “very dangerous message” that could lead to people dying or ending up in intensive care units.

People in high profile leadership positions spreading those messages made it “really hard” for providers to get vaccinations to those congregations, he said.

“These are whānau that need our help.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Māori and Pacific health executive director Hector Matthews has criticised anti-vaccination church leaders.

He told Stuff he was “deeply concerned” rates of vaccination in Māori and Pasifica communities was being hindered by misinformation that was spread on social media and via faith-based groups.

“This is the 21st century, and we live in the age of reason and of science...You can have an opinion about lots of things, but you can’t have an opinion about this virus.”

People wouldn’t question a pilot if they said it was not safe to land in Wellington, he said, so people should not be questioning scientists and health experts.

“We should be supporting them to keep our communities safe.”

Matthews said “we need to front up to misinformation” and warned if people don't speak out when they hear untruths they were implicit in it continuing.

A gentle approach was needed with those groups, he said.

“This is not new. We have to clear the fog for a lot of whānau.”

If treated with mana, and spoken to with “dignity and humility”, most would come around to protecting their whānau, he said.

People were entitled to make individual decisions, “but individual decisions when it comes to infectious disease affect all of us”.

“Let’s protect our community and protect our whakapapa.”