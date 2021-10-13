Wahine Māori artist shines at Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival

Artist Ariki Brightwell talks about her new sculpture, Tūmoremore, unveiled for the first time at the Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival in Gisborne.

Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival in Gisborne is in full swing, showcasing some of the best talents Ngāi Māori has to offer in many areas, including arts, dance, music and theatre.

One of the talented people participating is Wellington-based artist Ariki Brightwell.

Of Māori, Cook Island, and Tahitian descent, Brightwell's work has been on display throughout the motu. Her most recent piece is Tūmoremore, a sculpture on display at the Te Ara i Whiti light trail at the festival.

She says this sculpture was created “on the fly.” She built it in four weeks and painted it in three days with the help of whānau and friends.

“The entire piece was cut out with a jigsaw, using power tools to shape him.”

Te Ao Maori News Artist Ariki Brightwell, left, gets a hand to paint her sculpture, Tūmoremore, ahead of its assembly and display at the Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival in Gisborne.

The festival will run till the end of this week, and then it's back to work for Brightwell, as she is working on a new painting and has other projects lined up.

“I intend to tour Tūmoremore to festivals and exhibit him at public spaces as well as create numerous marikihau for other sites of significance.”

Te Ao Maori News Another of the exhibits included in the Te Ara i Whiti light trail at the Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival in Gisborne.

This story first appeared on Te Ao – Māori News and has been republished on Stuff with permission.