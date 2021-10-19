Vaccination campaign targeting young Māori ready to roll but promised funds yet to arrive

Super Saturday was a “missed opportunity” say leaders of a rangatahi Māori vaccination campaign still waiting for Government funding a month after its approval.

Ngāti Rangatahi, a Māori-led vaccination campaign designed by young Māori for young Māori, has been poised to launch its online content for weeks, but a lag in funding has put a stop to its progress.

Co-leaders Maioha Panapa and Tauawhi Bonilla presented their game plan to Associate Health Minister (Māori Health) Peeni Henare, with support from Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson, on September 24, a day before Ngāti Rangatahi was unveiled to the public at a mass vaccination event at Hopuhopu in Waikato.

Bonilla said the minsters immediately gave their full support for the $1.5 million campaign, due to the concern that rangatahi, Māori aged 30 and below, were missing the Government's messaging about the Pfizer vaccine and its necessity to combat Covid-19.

Tauawhi Bonilla wants young Māori to take up the chance to vaccinate against Covid-19.

“They approved and said, ‘this is happening, give them the money’. It was as simple as that.”

But what’s holding them up now is the Ministry of Health, he said.

A statement from Minister Henare said the Ngāti Rangatahi Strategy was agreed in principle on September 21 by the Ministry of Health, and was “within the ministry’s processes for official approval and payment”.

Ngāti Rangatahi co-leader Maioha Panapa said it's disappointing the funding hasn't arrived sooner.

“Rangatahi Māori account for over a quarter of Aotearoa’s population under 30. The potential to empower this cohort to vaccination and supporting their friends, whānau and community to be vaccinated is the rationale behind my support.”

Nationwide, young Māori have some of the lowest uptake rates in the country by age band and ethnicity, Henare said. “This campaign aims to support rangatahi to make informed decisions about the Covid-19 vaccine and to support increased vaccine uptake for Māori, particularly rangatahi Māori, to protect whānau from the impacts of Covid-19 and the current Delta outbreak in Aotearoa.”

The minister declined to comment on whether it was acceptable for Ngāti Rangatahi to wait for a month for funding to be processed.

Roxie Mohebbi leads a discussion about the Covid-19 vaccine with immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton and GP Dr Api Talemaitoga as part of Stuff's Whole Truth project.

Under-30s make up more than 56 per cent of the Māori population, according to Health Service User population statistics, and account for just over a quarter of the national population under 30, according to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry's data shows current vaccination rates for Māori aged 12-29 are 55 per cent for a first dose and 21 per cent fully vaccinated.

Ministry research provided to Ngāti Rangatahi identified five key barriers facing young Māori: a lack of understanding of the vaccine’s safety; what the lockdowns are achieving; the perceived dangers of the Delta variant; online inaccessibility to messaging; and misinformation from anti-vaxxers – particularly those from overseas.

Ngāti Rangatahi is ready to address all of these issues in its online campaign, Bonilla said, but without the funding, only so much can be done.

It’s disappointing, he said, but he hoped Super Saturday would give them a clean slate.

“There will be new data coming out about low demographics and a large number of them will be rangatahi Māori.”

Bonilla said the rōpū was being patient, shifting other funds around while they wait on the ministry, but the wait has taken the wind out of their sails.

“But it doesn’t mean it can’t be regenerated again, it’s just a missed opportunity. We’re getting our working group and our sections together to get our roll-out started.”

Drive-through vaccination clinics have helped push up vaccination rates among young people, although rangatahi Māori rates are still low.

Panapa said she was pleased more than 130,000 people turned out to Super Saturday, with just under 22,000 of them Māori, but hoped that now the ministry would focus on streamlining the funding process.

“I think our ministers are still 100 per cent backing Ngāti Rangatahi and any other Māori campaign. They’re just under so much pressure to get vaccinations up [for Super Saturday] that I think there was a delay in us and any other campaigns getting their funding.

“We're hoping the same attention and love will be given to us who want to deliver as well.”