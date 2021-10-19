Tairāwhiti DHB boss embraces rural vax fundraiser

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited Ruatoria recently as part of a regional tour to promote the Government's Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Tairāwhiti DHB’s boss has embraced the community-led fundraising campaign for a mobile vax clinic on the East Coast.

Hauora Tairāwhiti chief executive Jim Green has also defended the lack of vaccination events on the Coast on Super Saturday, saying it followed a week-long vaccination drive in that rohe.

Te Aroha Kanarahi Trust want to protect whānau on the East Cape from Covid-19 by boosting vaccination rates in Ngāti Porou.

The Wharehika/Hicks Bay-based trust has raised $122,000 for a vaccine campaign that will include a van going door-to-door vaccinating remote coast whānau, via a Givealittle page created on October 16.

Hauora Tairāwhiti chief executive Jim Green responded to the campaign with enthusiasm saying the kindness demonstrated was "fantastic"

Green responded to the campaign with enthusiasm.

“Isn’t it fantastic in terms of the kindness of people in the community to hear that call from those people there and to offer up whatever amount they could?” Green said.

“It’s another example of the thought that’s gone in from that community. They’re always thinking, ‘What more can we do?’, and that’s been a hallmark really of the work that they’ve done.”

Green’s comments came before Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s post-Cabinet press conference on Monday, in which she said there was “no need” to raise funds for a vaccination van.

“No one, not one region in this country, should have to rely on a fundraising campaign to set up something that we are directly working hard to fund and support,” she said.

“We put additional money in to support Māori vaccination rates. For me, there’s just this question of getting the resource in the right place. So we’ve got ministers working on that as we speak – there is no need to fundraise to get this vaccination campaign going.”

Supplied Te Aroha Kanarahi Trust spokeswoman Tina Ngata said there was an urgent need to vaccinate Māori.

Trust spokeswoman Tina Ngata told RNZ the health system was inequitable for Māori, but they could not wait to have that discussion now.

She said they had to vaccinate as there was an urgent need.

The fundraising campaign was started following Super Saturday, in which Tairāwhiti had the lowest turnout – only 912 jabs – and in which no vaccination efforts were made up the Coast.

It also came in response to vaccination rates in Tairawhiti, in which the latest figures show only 45 per cent of Māori in Tairāwhiti are fully vaccinated, compared to 58 per cent of the whole eligible population.

Mr Green said they made a “conscious decision” not to run events on the coast for Super Saturday.

“We had a week of working with communities on the coast, and we’ve got a comparatively large number of people here in Gisborne, that’s where the bulk of the people who are unvaccinated are.

“In terms of a mass event, it was definitely one that we thought would go better here in Gisborne.

“It wasn’t Super Saturday for us. We had had a whole boost that week and the previous weekend when the prime minister came to town.”

That included 180 people being vaccinated in Ruatoria in one day on Wednesday, he said.



A Ministry of Health spokeswoman acknowledged the trust’s efforts supporting the Covid-19 response over the past 18 months including testing, road checkpoints and now vaccinations.

The spokeswoman said Ngāti Porou Hauora and the Tairāwhiti DHB were this week rolling out a plan to target harder-to-reach isolated communities with low uptake using data analysis.

It marked a change in focus from community centre vaccinations to a concerted effort to vaccinate remote whānau and individuals, she said.

Ngāti Porou Hauora has been leading the vaccination effort on the Coast, supported by the DHB and Ministry of Health.

Associate Minister of Health Peeni Henare met with iwi and hauora representatives in Gisborne last week and congratulated them on their effort to date.