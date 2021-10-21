More kōrero needed to get gang members over vaccination line, health leader says

Fourteen Mongrel Mob members chose to get vaccinated at the Super Saturday hui at Waahi Marae in Huntly.

Disenfranchised communities need more conversations about the vaccine before they’re ready to take on the jab, a Māori health leader says.

Manager of Ngāruawāhia's Ngā Miro Health Clinic Glenda Raumati said that became clear after assisting at a Mongrel Mob-led hui at Waahi Marae in Huntly on Super Saturday.

Mongrel Mob, Tribal Huks and Black Power Aotearoa members came together after a call from Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom president Sonny Fatupaito to hear from Māori and Pasifika experts about the dangers of Covid-19 and dispel misinformation about the vaccine.

More than 50 gang members were at the hui, but only 14 took the opportunity to get the jab, Raumati said.

Tom Lee/Stuff Glenda Raumati, manager of the Ngā Miro Health Clinic, says more kōrero is needed before disenfranchised communities will be open to the vaccine.

Still, the day was a success because they left with trustworthy information, she said, but more kōrero was needed before they were comfortable taking the vaccine.

“My hope is they will become the champions among their peers and whānau who can advocate for vaccination.”

Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom spokeswoman Louise Hutchinson said many of the Kingdom’s members were afraid of the vaccine due to misinformation spread across social media.

“Some of them still think it’s just a cold or flu. They needed to be spoken to in the Mongrel Mob way.

“It was for Paito to bring in people that he trusted, and he felt were trustworthy.”

Fatupaito​ was given an exemption for “essential work” with health officials trying to get in touch with gang members following cases found in at least three gangs earlier this month.

Tom Lee/STUFF Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom leader Sonny Fatupaito watches the speakers at the Mob-led vaccination hui on Super Saturday.

Hutchinson said he was the one who could bring all sides together to listen to advice because he was respected, which she said was shown at Waahi Marae when the Mob, the Tribal Huks and Black Power Aotearoa came together to listen to health experts and seek clarity about the vaccine.

“There were a lot of people who were quite stressed about it. One person said he thinks he’s going to die, and when I saw him later that stress was just gone.

“It’s really sad because that’s how much influence the anti-vaxxers have.”

Thirty-eight-year-old Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom member Jase, who didn’t want to give his last name, went to Waahi Marae in Huntly on Super Saturday to support other members who hadn’t had their vaccinations yet.

Tom Lee/Stuff Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom member Jase is encouraging other members to get vaccinated.

As a Samoan, he said, he got both of his vaccinations as soon as he was eligible.

It’s the only way to get the nation out of lockdown, he said.

“We’re not going to get back to normal life until we’re all vaccinated. This is going to go on for ages.

“I’m an essential worker, and I'm out there every day. It’s just b......t working in level 3. Everything’s a mission here.”

Jase said members of the Kingdom were ordered by their captain to go to the marae on Saturday to listen to the experts and clear up misinformation spreading on social media.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Top of the south Māori health leader Ditre Tamatea says there are lessons to be learned from the 1918 flu pandemic.

He said the kōrero provided by Dr Rawiri Jansen, a GP and co-leader of Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Urutā, Associate Professor of Public Health Collin Tukuitonga and intensive care doctor Dr Annette Forrest was essential to help his fellow members make a decision about the vaccine.

“It's inspirational, this is what we want to be doing is reaching out to communities that are outside of the normal reach.

“We’re missing seeing our family and friends, we can’t travel or do anything with our children at the school holidays. The only way to get back is to get everyone vaccinated.

“I trust the leaders of this country to do the right thing and make the right calls.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom spokeswoman Louise Hutchinson says more education events are planned after alert level 3.

But many members have the opposite view, Hutchinson said.

The Mob’s members are some of the most disenfranchised people in New Zealand, which is why it was so important that Fatupaito brought the gangs together to hear from the experts, she said.

“You have to create that environment where they feel comfortable.”