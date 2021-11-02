Gas pipeline repair sees Poutama fail again at claiming tangata whenua status

The Environment Court has dismissed an appeal by Poutama Kaitiaki Charitable Trust claiming tangata whenua status over land. (File pic)

A Taranaki group denied tangata whenua status by the courts in relation to the Mt Messenger bypass has been sidelined again in a separate fight over the repair of a gas pipeline.

The Environment Court has dismissed an appeal made by Poutama Kaitiaki Charitable Trust in relation to work to remove 270 metres of a redundant and asbestos-laden section of the Kāpuni gas pipeline from land near the coast at Tongaporūtu, north Taranaki.

The trust appealed a decision by Heritage New Zealand to grant First Gas Limited an Archaeological Authority to “modify or destroy” the archaeological site.

The trust argued it was tangata whenua of the site and therefore should have been consulted.

Previously, the trust unsuccessfully claimed to be tangata whenua, or kaitiaki (guardian) of the Mangapekepeke Valley - the route for the $280 million State Highway 3 Mt Messenger roading project.

Their campaign has been heard in courts over several years, contributing to the delay in the construction of the bypass, which was first announced in 2016.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff The land in question was near the coast at Tongaporūtu, North Taranaki.

In relation to the removal of the pipe, the Environment Court said in its decision, released last week, First Gas applied for the Authority on a precautionary basis, as the archaeological site is around 50 to 100 metres from the line of the redundant pipe.

Work to remove the pipe would be carried out entirely within the corridor of a paper road owned by the New Plymouth District Council.

The adjoining land on both sides of the paper road is owned by Russell Gibbs, his wife Parani Gibbs, and Leigh Horton.

The Gibbs and their children live on and farm the land.

They are also the sole members of Te Ahuru hapū, which is part of a collective that describes itself as Ngā Hapū o Poutama.

In the appeal, Poutama trustees Russell, his sister Marie Gibbs and Haumoana White did not oppose the removal of the pipe.

The appeal instead was to determine whether Poutama, and the Te Ahuru hapū, are tangata whenua, holding mana whenua over the work site.

Supplied/Stuff Haumoana White, of Poutama, was one of the representatives of the trust in its appeal. (File photo)

Poutama sought for the Authority to be declined or the “deficiencies” remedied.

They argued the application, assessments and conditions of the Authority were deficient and that it did not provide for the cultural values of Ngā Hapū o Poutama, including Te Ahuru.

The decision said Russell, Marie and White represented Poutama at an earlier hearing relative to the appeal.

It said that of the three, only White is Māori. It further stated he has whakapapa to Ngāti Tama but now chooses to identify with the Poutama collective.

“Mr Gibbs and his sister Ms Marie Gibbs are Pākehā. Their family have farmed the land since 1899. Mr Gibbs’ wife (Ms Parani Gibbs) is Maori of Tūhoe descent,” the decision said.

When First Gas applied for a resource consent from the New Plymouth District Council to remove the pipeline, it was told Ngāti Tama were tangata whenua and that Poutama were not.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Russell Gibbs also represented the trust in the appeal. (File photo)

First Gas sought and obtained written approval from Ngāti Tama in relation to both the Authority and the resource consent.

The decision said Heritage NZ has previously recognised Poutama as tangata whenua for some archaeological authorities granted prior to 2020.

However, it reviewed its position in March 2020 and determined Poutama and Te Ahuru did not satisfy the requirements of the tangata whenua definition set out in the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Act 2014 (Heritage Act).

The Environment Court found that Te Ahuru hapū do not have a whakapapa connection to the land and therefore are not tangata whenua.

“We also consider that the lack of a whakapapa connection at the hapū level also means that the claim to tangata whenua status on behalf of Poutama the iwi also fails.

“We also consider that the iwi claim must fail due to lack of corroborating evidence of an iwi known as Poutama or Ngā Hapū o Poutama in both historical and contemporary times.”

As such, the court ruled there was no requirement for Heritage NZ to consult with Poutama or Te Ahuru about the Authority.

“The processes followed by First Gas and Heritage NZ were appropriate to the scale and nature of the project and the requirements of the Heritage Act and the application, assessments and condition were not deficient.”

The appeal was dismissed and costs were reserved.