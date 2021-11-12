No place for Tino Rangatiratanga flag beside Trump 'abomination'

Linda Munn, one of the flag's three designers, hits out at "freedom" protesters for hijacking the Tino Rangatiratanga flag.

Every protest in lockdown has seen the Tino Rangatiratanga flag flown, sometimes upside down.

Linda Munn, one of three designers of the symbol of Māori sovereignty, has hit out at protesters for hijacking the Tino Rangatiratanga flag for the so-called freedom of choice march.

The protests in Wellington, culminating on the front lawn of Parliament on Monday, have been about opposing the Covid mandates. Munn believes the protests were led by a “far right” group, which she says is alarming in this climate.

“I saw our Tino Rangatiratanga flag sitting side by side with that Trump abomination,” she says. “I was quite disgusted.”

In 1989, Hiraina Marsden, Jan Dobson and Munn designed the flag to represent “by Māori for Māori” to support the struggle for cultural autonomy and sovereignty.

Because of that, and after a nationwide consultation process, the Tino Rangatiratanga flag was identified as a national symbol for the reasons it was designed.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Tino Rangatiratanga flags aloft alongside Trump and Q-Anon flags in Wellington on Monday.

“I felt, good enough for our people to go there to express their freedom as Māori, but not on that platform with those people.

“If you want to make a stance, go back into your community and get vaccinated.”

The foreshore and seabed hikoi in 2004 was Munn's most memorable moment when the flag was proudly carried to Parliament and not a Pākehā symbol to be seen.

“Nobody knew about me and the connection to Tino. To see it fly and to fly proudly and for a great kaupapa, that's on point. It's the complete opposite to the Wellington protest.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Trump and Q-Anon flags were prominent as protesters made their way through Wellington to Parliament.

