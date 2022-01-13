'We outperformed the model': Why the Covid-19 predictions for Māori haven't come to pass

Yes, Covid-19 keeps mutating. But there’s good news about the vaccines.

Covid-19 modelling painted a bleak picture for Māori populations across the country as Auckland’s border opened and the summer holidays began.

Data researcher Dr Rāwiri Taonui has been tracking Covid-19 cases since New Zealand’s first case in March 2020.

Following the patterns of cases and vaccination rates across populations, Taonui estimated that by Christmas of 2021, Māori infections would escalate to 6600, with every district health board in the North Island seeing cases unless something drastic occurred.

It hasn’t happened. In fact, the nation has seen daily case numbers below 30 for the past week.

So why is this?

There are a few reasons, but Taonui attributes a big part of the decline in cases to Māori protecting their whakapapa.

For four weeks prior to December 6, Māori made up 53.1 per cent, or 1832 of 3447, of new cases, he said.

But over the past five weeks, Māori cases declined on average by 31.1 per cent each week, almost twice the 17.7 per cent decline for all other ethnicities combined.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Data researcher Dr Rāwiri Taonui has been tracking rates of Māori vaccinations, cases and deaths across the course of the pandemic.

For the past three days, Māori case numbers have been in the single digits, reaching a low of two cases on Tuesday – the first time that’s happened since September 24.

“That’s a really huge achievement,” Taonui said.

"The big message among Māori communities was to be careful, be prepared, and have community plans in case there was an outbreak.”

Taonui said both vaccinated and unvaccinated Māori, motivated to protect their whakapapa, have been vigilant in ensuring Covid-19 didn’t enter their communities.

“I think that’s what helped us avoid what might have happened.”

A high uptake of public health measures from the general population had also contributed, indigenous data researcher Andrew Sporle said.

An associate professor at Auckland University, Sporle has also been following Covid-19 trends since 2019.

Supplied Indigenous data researcher Associate Professor Andrew Sporle has been modelling the potential impacts of Covid-19 since 2019.

He has predicted the worst, hoped for the best, and was pleasantly surprised at how Aotearoa has flattened both curves of the Alpha and Delta variants.

“We have outperformed the model.”

He said the modelling painted a bleak picture of Delta tearing through unvaccinated communities, leading to a spike in infections, hospitalisations and deaths, with a disproportionate effect on Māori.

Although the feared spike hadn’t happened, Māori continue to account for the vast majority of hospitalisations in the Delta outbreak, making up 5026 cases, or 45 per cent, across the outbreak since August, and 39 per cent of hospitalisations.

The model would have become reality if not for the sustained national effort from health workers and the public to wrangle out of Delta’s grasp, Sporle said.

“What the modelling does is [show that] under these conditions, this is what’s likely to happen, and under the modelling people have been so much better with using masks.”

Co-leader of Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Urutā Dr Rāwiri McKree Jansen said the modelling produced by Taonui, Sporle, Te Pūnaha Matatini and others had helped to ensure the worst possible scenario hadn’t happened – yet.

Alden Williams/Stuff Dr Rawiri McKree Jansen, at work at his clinic Papakura Marae, is expecting a surge of Covid cases once Omicron leaks into the community.

“The models helped to see and respond to potential risk,” Jansen said.

“Before Christmas the vaccination rate was not perfect, probably not even great, but our vaccination numbers were good.

“Māori health providers put in a Herculean effort to get our vaccination rates to a place where they were good.

“The cumulative effect of having so many people vaccinated and double vaccinated has really dampened Delta.”

Jansen also attributed the lessened spread of the virus to people masking up and being mindful of the impact their summer travels could have had on less-vaccinated communities.

“A lot of people chose to do that, a staycation, and that’s consistent with what we’ve been hearing from the tourism operators.

“A little bit of restraint from the Auckland crowds has been helpful, especially from the Māori community.”

Checkpoints put in place by Te Taitokerau Border Control to ensure those who were travelling into Northland were vaccinated or had a negative test, and communities urging whānau and travellers to either stay at home or ensure they weren't bringing the virus with them has also kept Covid-19 at bay, Jansen said.

Tai Tokerau Border Control regional co-ordinator Rueben Taipari, at State Highway 1 in Uretiti, is concerned not every car is being stopped at the checkpoints in Northland.

But Omicron is looming on the horizon.

Delta is not yet stamped out in the community. People are returning to work, and children are just weeks away from returning to school.

Vaccination for tamariki aged 5 to 11 will begin on January 17, leaving just a few days’ leeway to ensure they are double-vaxxed before they return to school, and with the opening of the borders projected in February also, it’s only a matter of time before Omicron and its cousins get out of control, Sporle said.

“We’re quietly terrified,” Sporle said.

“People have been pretty good [at wearing masks], but when schools open and kids get together again, it’s going to go mental.”

Jansen had been preparing his staff for the surge of cases that will arrive at his Papakura clinic and across New Zealand once Omicron leaks into the community.

“I think it’s a critical moment right now, we’ve just got a few days.

“Māori, non-Māori, rich, poor, old, young, but even when that happens I see Māori will be disproportionately affected.

“Think about what you need to get through the Omicron outbreak, make sure you have what you need to get through.”