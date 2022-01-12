Māori stroke sufferers more likely to die after 12 months, study finds

The Ministry of Health's top Māori executive John Whaanga says its research consistently shows Māori aren't getting the same treatment or access to services resulting in different health outcomes. First published 2019.

Stroke patients who are Māori receive less treatment and have worse outcomes than other ethnic groups, a new study has found.

The impact of ethnicity on stroke care access and patient outcomes: a New Zealand nationwide observational study was published in The Lancet Regional Health – Western Pacific on Tuesday.

It analysed the treatments and health outcomes of 2379 stroke patients across 28 hospitals in 2018.

Non-Europeans, specifically Māori, were less likely to be treated in an acute stroke unit compared to Europeans.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Dr Matire Harwood says it’s disappointing to see Māori have worse outcomes after suffering a stroke compared to other ethnicities.

Non-Europeans were also less likely to receive a swallow screen within 24 hours of hospital arrival.

Māori and Pacific patients experienced poorer outcomes at three and 12 months following a stroke and Māori were more likely to have died by 12 months.

Māori also received less targeted preventative treatments, like follow-up counselling about key symptoms and risks to look out for after a stroke, compared to other groups.

The study was conducted by researchers at the University of Otago, after receiving funding from The Health Research Council of New Zealand.

University of Auckland associate professor Dr Matire Harwood (Ngāpuhi) said it was disappointing that Māori stroke patients fare worse than other groups.

But she is hopeful the newly established Māori Health Authority will help address these inequities.

“The fact that people, when they leave hospital with stroke, and they’re deteriorating and passing away, and not getting the medication that they should be on to prevent another stroke, these are all things that our Māori health providers can step up and deliver on,” she said.

“So the Māori Health Authority has a really important role in funding those programmes, monitoring them, making sure that they're working and tweaking them to ensure that their quality continues to improve.”